Altimetrik Completes Acquisition of SLK Software, Uniting Strengths to Unlock Value through AI-First and Digital Enablement

Altimetrik today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of SLK Software, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey to build a digital engineering powerhouse. As part of this transition, SLK Software will now operate under its new identity as “SLK, an Altimetrik company”.

The integration brings together Altimetrik’s AI-first, data-led innovation capabilities with SLK’s strength in Intelligent Enterprise, Digital Operations, Intelligent Infrastructure and Automation and Quality Engineering - spanning the entire digital enablement value chain from strategy and design to engineering and managed services. Anchored in a Practitioner-Led approach, the unified organization merges deep domain expertise with modern platforms and digital operating models to deliver bite-size, outcome-focused execution that accelerates time-to-value.

“I am thrilled to officially welcome the SLK team to Altimetrik, bringing together two organizations driven by purpose, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to help our customers lead with confidence in the era of intelligent business,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. “Completing this acquisition marks a pivotal milestone that is about more than scale; it is about helping businesses grow responsibly in an AI-first world by reshaping how they harness AI to drive real, measurable impact.”

Altimetrik and SLK bring together a global team of over 10,000+ professionals across 17+ countries, operating more than 20+ engineering centres. The combined entity serves over 150 enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 leaders, offering the full continuum of AI-first enablement - spanning data, engineering, intelligent operations, and automation - empowering enterprises to move beyond experimentation to adoption and continuous value creation.

"Altimetrik and SLK joining forces marks a new era for enterprise technology," said Puneet Bhatia, Partner & Executive Chairman, India of TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik. "The unified company is poised to accelerate enterprise modernization and unlock transformative outcomes for our customers - a journey TPG is excited to champion alongside."

"This is a significant milestone in our investment journey, at a time when AI continues to act as a transformative source in today’s evolving business landscape, reshaping how companies operate, compete and grow,” said Vivek Mohan, Business Unit Partner at TPG Capital Asia and Board Member at Altimetrik. “With combined scale, AI expertise, and delivery excellence, Altimetrik and SLK will drive faster innovation, greater impact for clients, and unlock significant value creation."

Building on Altimetrik’s AI First approach, the launch of ALTI AI Adoption Lab™ and DomainForge.ai, Altimetrik and SLK will continue on that momentum, offering comprehensive capabilities across data, AI, product engineering and experience, platform modernization, analytics, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, intelligent infrastructure, and cloud operations, underpinned by strong technology partnerships. The combined organization also benefits from a stronger ecosystem of technology alliances, such as OpenAI, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake and Databricks.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SLK Software. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Altimetrik and TPG.