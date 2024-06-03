Altron Arrow hosts successful Tech Day showcasing innovation and industry thought leadership

From left: Renato Martins (Altron Arrow), Jason Witkowsky (Inpixon), Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics), Dr Norman Dziengel (Inpixon) and Francesco Stabile (Fibocom).

Altron Arrow, a leading technology solutions provider, hosted an exhilarating Tech Day on 23 May at its offices in Jet Park. The event brought together tech enthusiasts, industry leaders and curious minds for a day dedicated to exploring the latest technology trends shaping our world.

The Tech Day showcased four megatrends that are transforming industries globally:

Electrification of everything

Artificial intelligence

Energy/power management

Smart everything

Renato Martins, MD of Altron Arrow, expressed excitement about the event, stating: "We are thrilled to bring together our customers and partners to delve into the cutting-edge technologies and thought-provoking discussions centred around our industry's mega trends. This event marks a celebration of innovation and collaboration."

Attendees had the opportunity to explore key tech solutions and engage directly with leading suppliers at the event. Notable partners such as ST Microelectronics, Inpixon, Fibocom, Analog Devices, YAGEO/KEMET, Amphenol, EEMB, Bourns AG, Solid-Run, Aimtec and Wolfspeed showcased their products and discussed industry trends.

The Tech Day featured insightful presentations from industry experts:

Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics) discussed the ST Connectivity Portfolio for IOT, highlighting the range of wireless technologies enabling industry megatrends.

Jason Witkowsky and Dr Norman Dziengel (Inpixon) presented on location data intelligence for safety and profitability in mining operations, showcasing Inpixon's innovative solutions.

Francesco Stabile (Fibocom) shed light on technology trends within 5G, emphasising its impact on the future cellular connectivity landscape.

Altron Arrow also showcased three display stands focusing on electronics, cyber security and services, further reinforcing its position as a technology thought leader.

Martins concluded: "Our Altron Arrow Tech Day was a tremendous success, fostering new partnerships, providing updates on the latest products, and facilitating insightful discussions with industry experts. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in technology innovation."



For inquiries or further information, please contact: Guyla Wendler at gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za