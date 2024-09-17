Altron Arrow starts Inventory Management as a Service

Renato Martins Managing Director Altron Arrow.

Altron Arrow today announced it has launched a new business process outsourcing service (BPOS) called Inventory Management as a Service (IMaaS).

IMaaS minimises inventory issues by offering an outsourced end-to-end inventory management solution, including warehousing.

The solution is ideally suited to customers in the electronics manufacturing market who are facing challenges with their stockholding and are losing – or cannot account for – components. Altron Arrow is able to resolve these problems while at the same time improving reporting, providing real-time inventory tracking and visibility, streamlining warehouse operations, reducing waste and improving audit compliance.

Altron Arrow’s IMaaS offers significantly reduced inventory-related costs by optimising stock levels and minimising overstocking and stockouts. This allows businesses to avoid tying up capital in excessive stock – and the associated storage costs – while at the same time ensuring it has sufficient stock to meet customer demand. A significant benefit is that IMaaS provides measurable return on investment and tangible cost savings to businesses.

Another advantage of Altron Arrow’s IMaaS solution is dramatically improved inventory accuracy, a reduction in errors in stock management and forecasting, and real-time, data-driven insights for better decision-making. Furthermore, an improved inventory management system allows for improved cashflow.

Renato Martins, managing director of Altron Arrow, said: "Efficient inventory management is the cornerstone of a successful business. However, successfully managing stock can be complicated. In a highly competitive business environment, keeping costs contained is critically important and inventory management failures can be costly for a business, impacting both profitability and the sustainability of the business. That’s why we made significant investments in our IMaaS offering, including in software development and customising a newly acquired x-ray scanner.”

Altron Arrow helps customers with a broad offering which includes BPOS, electronic components distribution, enterprise computing solutions and supply chain management.