Altron Digital Business meeting the challenges faced by SA retailers

Bonga Gumede, Executive: Retail for Altron Digital Business. (Image: Altron Digital Business)

South African retailers face many challenges as they navigate the transition to the store of the future. This is according to Altron Digital Business (ADB), which addresses these challenges through its comprehensive suite of solutions and services.

Altron Digital Business is at the forefront of revolutionising the retail landscape in South Africa through its comprehensive offerings, including Retail Store as a Service, Smart Retail Support Services, and the Retail Software Factory. These integrated solutions empower retailers to seamlessly adopt the latest technological advancements, ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-evolving market.

Bonga Gumede, Executive: Retail for Altron Digital Business, says the challenges facing retailers include the following and reveals how Altron Digital Business solutions meet them:

Old hardware: Many retailers struggle with outdated hardware that hampers operational efficiency. ADB’s partnerships with leading OEMs ensures its customers have access to the latest hardware solutions capable of meeting the demands of modern retailing.

Limited customisation: Off-the-shelf software solutions often fail to meet retailers' specific requirements. ADB's Retail Software Factory delivers customised software development that facilitates retailers to implementation of solutions that are perfectly aligned with their strategic business goals and operational needs.

Inadequate support and maintenance: Every minute a retail store is unable to service customers results in significant, unrecoverable losses.

Retailers require reliable support to keep their systems running smoothly. ADB's 24/7/365 support services, with its vast network of technicians and service points, ensures retailers receive prompt assistance whenever needed.

Complex procurement and logistics: Managing technology procurement and logistics can be a daunting task for retailers. ADB's expertise in these areas means retailers receive the right technology components on time, enabling smooth and efficient operations.

High costs of technology sourcing: Sourcing technology directly from OEMs can be cost-prohibitive for many retailers. ADB's direct partnerships with premium OEMs provides retailers with access to high-quality, affordable hardware solutions.

“Transforming to modernised retail technologies holds immense benefits for retailers,” says Gumede “Retailers who embrace modernised technology through a partnership with Altron Digital Business can expect numerous benefits, including:

Increased competitiveness: Access to cutting-edge technology enables retailers to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Improved customer satisfaction: Advanced hardware and software solutions lead to better customer experiences, driving loyalty and repeat business.

Operational agility: The ability to quickly adapt to market changes and consumer demands positions retailers for long-term success and sustainability.

Reduced operational costs: Automation and efficient technology solutions lead to significant cost savings, boosting profitability.

Enhanced data utilisation and monetisation: Leveraging data analytics allows retailers to make informed decisions that drive growth and innovation to create new revenue streams.

“In short, by leveraging Altron's Retail Store as a Service, retailers gain access to cutting-edge technology and infrastructure without the heavy capital expenditure, enabling them to enhance customer experiences while maintaining operational efficiency. Our Smart Retail Support Services provide proactive maintenance and support, minimising downtime and ensuring that retail operations run smoothly. Meanwhile, our Retail Software Factory offers tailored software solutions that optimise e-commerce capabilities and improve customer engagement across all digital platforms,” he adds.

Gumede emphasises that through this holistic approach, Altron equips local retailers to tackle today’s challenges while laying a solid foundation for a successful and sustainable future. “By partnering with Altron Digital Business, retailers can transform their operations, enhance customer satisfaction and drive growth in the retail store of the future,” he adds.

