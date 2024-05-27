Altron Security’s identity security solutions with partner Ping Identity now fortified through ForgeRock acquisition

Ping Identity has acquired ForgeRock.

Altron Security is thrilled to announce that it’s Intelligent Identity offering has been further fortified through partner Ping Identity’s acquisition of ForgeRock. This now enables the identity security vendor to offer organisations more comprehensive and flexible solutions for their customers’ identity use cases.

The partnership with Ping Identity has, so far, allowed Altron Security to offer a more holistic identity security approach to customers through centralised identity and access management (IAM) and an overall improved digital customer experience. The alliance has also helped customers to streamline complex identity security infrastructure and successfully achieve scalability and velocity from the start of any transaction needing identity authentication.

Altron Security has, for the past 20 years, been helping organisations on their identity security journeys, creating brilliant customer experiences across all digital channels, while still ensuring rigid security controls are maintained. With ForgeRock now in the fold, Ping Identity’s threat protection now includes enhanced risk capabilities as well as identity governance and administration capabilities. Furthermore, multi-factor authentication now has multiple deployment options. Altron Security also enjoys the advantages of accelerated innovation, thanks to access to twice the number of world-class developer teams from both Ping Identity and ForgeRock.

Says Reghardt Van der Rijst, Altron Security’s Practice Lead: Identity: “We are the largest Ping partner in the region, with several customers in the financial, insurance and retail sectors of the market. Just like us, Ping Identity is hardwired to lead innovation and the ForgeRock acquisition will put us well ahead of the competition.”

Looking ahead, Altron Security has identified and will be pursuing two new capabilities: using PingOne Protect for fraud-reduction intelligence and Da Vinci for no-code identity orchestration, ultimately improving customer experience and accelerating time to value.

Beth Drew, vice-president of channel sales at Ping Identity, adds: “Together with Altron Security, in our quest to maintain the best identity threat protection solutions, we will use AI to continuously inspect and adapt real-time access based on behaviour, orchestrate real time response and remediation. This will help to boost fraud prevention, improve customer engagement and accelerate time to market.

Altron Security and Ping Identity will be hosting a joint customer roundtable regarding this partnership on 16 July 2024.