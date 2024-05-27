Altron Security’s identity security solutions with partner Ping Identity now fortified through ForgeRock acquisition

Johannesburg, 27 May 2024
Altron Security is thrilled to announce that it’s Intelligent Identity offering has been further fortified through partner Ping Identity’s acquisition of ForgeRock. This now enables the identity security vendor to offer organisations more comprehensive and flexible solutions for their customers’ identity use cases.
The partnership with Ping Identity has, so far, allowed Altron Security to offer a more holistic identity security approach to customers through centralised identity and access management (IAM) and an overall improved digital customer experience. The alliance has also helped customers to streamline complex identity security infrastructure and successfully achieve scalability and velocity from the start of any transaction needing identity authentication.
Altron Security has, for the past 20 years, been helping organisations on their identity security journeys, creating brilliant customer experiences across all digital channels, while still ensuring rigid security controls are maintained. With ForgeRock now in the fold, Ping Identity’s threat protection now includes enhanced risk capabilities as well as identity governance and administration capabilities. Furthermore, multi-factor authentication now has multiple deployment options. Altron Security also enjoys the advantages of accelerated innovation, thanks to access to twice the number of world-class developer teams from both Ping Identity and ForgeRock.
Says Reghardt Van der Rijst, Altron Security’s Practice Lead: Identity: “We are the largest Ping partner in the region, with several customers in the financial, insurance and retail sectors of the market. Just like us, Ping Identity is hardwired to lead innovation and the ForgeRock acquisition will put us well ahead of the competition.”
Looking ahead, Altron Security has identified and will be pursuing two new capabilities: using PingOne Protect for fraud-reduction intelligence and Da Vinci for no-code identity orchestration, ultimately improving customer experience and accelerating time to value.
Beth Drew, vice-president of channel sales at Ping Identity, adds: “Together with Altron Security, in our quest to maintain the best identity threat protection solutions, we will use AI to continuously inspect and adapt real-time access based on behaviour, orchestrate real time response and remediation. This will help to boost fraud prevention, improve customer engagement and accelerate time to market.
Altron Security and Ping Identity will be hosting a joint customer roundtable regarding this partnership on 16 July 2024.
Altron
We’re the original South African technology brand. We’re there when you’re using your identity to secure a short-term loan or to access public services as we protect 17 million identities for secure digital banking services. We’re there when you’re supporting a local entrepreneur, shopping at a retailer or buying something online as we deliver 80% of all SSL certificates in South Africa. We’re there when you’re working from the corner coffee shop, the corner office and anywhere in between as we manage over 1 million office devices across South Africa. We’re also there when you’re visiting the doctor, being admitted to the hospital or making a medical aid claim since we switch 99.8 million healthcare transactions annually. We’re even there when you’re driving home or transporting cargo using a fleet of vehicles as we have 1.6 million devices connected by Netstar. And yes, we are a 59-year-old technology giant.
Ping Identity
Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and
partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.
