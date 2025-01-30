Ampcool: The key to safer, smarter, longer lasting batteries

The promise of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy hinges on one crucial component: batteries. But as demand for energy storage grows, the limitations of lithium-ion technology are becoming harder to ignore. Overheating, thermal runaway and rapid degradation are just a few of the challenges facing industries that rely on these powerful but fragile systems. Engineered Fluids is tackling these issues head-on with Ampcool, a dielectric coolant engineered to transform battery performance. Unlike conventional cooling systems, Ampcool immerses batteries in a lightweight, non-conductive liquid that actively absorbs heat, prevents fires and extends lifespan. The result? A safer, more efficient path to electrification that ensures batteries can keep pace with the demands of a sustainable future.
Key context:
- The problem with batteries:
- Thermal runaway – a condition where overheating leads to catastrophic battery fires – has plagued EVs, including GM’s costly $1.8 billion recall of its Bolt EV.
- High temperatures not only increase safety risks but also shorten battery life by 20%-30%, particularly in extreme climates.
- How Ampcool works:
- Immersion cooling: Ampcool fully submerges batteries, dissipating heat up to 10 times faster than traditional air or cold-plate systems.
- Thermal runaway prevention: In industry-standard nail penetration tests, Ampcool kept lithium-ion cells below 80°C, preventing combustion and ensuring safety.
- Ampcool was also able to maintain batteries within the manufacture's optimum temperature range for maximum performance.
- Cost and weight benefits:
- Ampcool offers significant cost savings, paired with a 25-year shelf life when stored correctly.
- Lightweight innovation: At 80% the density of water, Ampcool reduces overall battery weight, increasing EV range by maximising the size versus weight ratio.
- Real-world adoption:
- Leading automotive suppliers are integrating Ampcool into next-gen EV platforms, signalling its potential to reshape the industry.
Ampcool is more than just a coolant – it’s a game-changer for battery safety, performance and sustainability. By enabling safer, longer-lasting batteries, Engineered Fluids is driving the electrification of transportation and energy storage forward.
