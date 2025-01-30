Ampcool: The key to safer, smarter, longer lasting batteries

Ampcool – revolutionising battery technology. (Image: Supplied)

The promise of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy hinges on one crucial component: batteries. But as demand for energy storage grows, the limitations of lithium-ion technology are becoming harder to ignore. Overheating, thermal runaway and rapid degradation are just a few of the challenges facing industries that rely on these powerful but fragile systems. Engineered Fluids is tackling these issues head-on with Ampcool, a dielectric coolant engineered to transform battery performance. Unlike conventional cooling systems, Ampcool immerses batteries in a lightweight, non-conductive liquid that actively absorbs heat, prevents fires and extends lifespan. The result? A safer, more efficient path to electrification that ensures batteries can keep pace with the demands of a sustainable future.

Key context:

The problem with batteries :

: Thermal runaway – a condition where overheating leads to catastrophic battery fires – has plagued EVs, including GM’s costly $1.8 billion recall of its Bolt EV.

High temperatures not only increase safety risks but also shorten battery life by 20%-30% , particularly in extreme climates.

How Ampcool works :

: Immersion cooling : Ampcool fully submerges batteries, dissipating heat up to 10 times faster than traditional air or cold-plate systems.

Thermal runaway prevention : In industry-standard nail penetration tests, Ampcool kept lithium-ion cells below 80°C , preventing combustion and ensuring safety.

Ampcool was also able to maintain batteries within the manufacture's optimum temperature range for maximum performance.

Cost and weight benefits :

: Ampcool offers significant cost savings, paired with a 25-year shelf life when stored correctly.

Lightweight innovation: At 80% the density of water, Ampcool reduces overall battery weight, increasing EV range by maximising the size versus weight ratio.

Real-world adoption :

: Leading automotive suppliers are integrating Ampcool into next-gen EV platforms, signalling its potential to reshape the industry.

Ampcool is more than just a coolant – it’s a game-changer for battery safety, performance and sustainability. By enabling safer, longer-lasting batteries, Engineered Fluids is driving the electrification of transportation and energy storage forward.