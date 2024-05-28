Are your Microsoft Teams calls compliant?

Staying on the right side of the law.

There’s no question that Microsoft Teams has revolutionised the way organisations communicate. With 320 million users, it’s been reported that 91% of Fortune 100 companies use the collaboration application and that 300 conversations happen every minute. In today's regulatory landscape, where adherence to regulations like PCI DSS, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, HIPAA and others is key, the ability to record and retain meeting conversations is not just beneficial, but essential. While Microsoft Teams offers robust recording capabilities, industries with strict regulations may find gaps in features or certifications necessary for complete compliance.

“Microsoft Teams does offer a certain level of compliance with its policy-based recording, but it is simply not enough if you are operating in any of the world’s most heavily regulated industries,” says Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet.

It is important to note that prioritising communications surveillance has never been more critical. According to SteelEye research, major institutions like JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and the Bank of America all received million-dollar fines from regulators relating to ‘off-channel communication’. Global regulators expect call recording to happen across multiple data sources in order to identify misconduct. So, while Microsoft Teams recording in itself may be suitable for day-to-day interactions, a third-party solution for ensuring comprehensive compliance and staying on top of shifting regulatory standards is not just a nice to have, it’s now essential.

“CallCabinet is built in the same Azure cloud as Microsoft Teams and is available as a Microsoft Teams app add-in,” explains Kahan. “It offers the most comprehensive and seamless Microsoft Teams call recording solution for compliance, quality assurance and business intelligence available.” CallCabinet for Microsoft Teams is unique in that it gives Teams users an extraordinary level of customisability and control over every captured conversation. CallCabinet’s deep policy-level integration within the Teams platform extends policy-setting capabilities otherwise unattainable. The solution also has its own custom policy setting options, providing deeper flexibility and control over recorded calls. You can choose to record inbound and not outbound calls or opt to record all calls excluding certain individuals or departments. “It’s about allowing who is able to access the recorded conversations, and who can playback or share them,” says Kahan. “These settings are customisable to any degree; from company-specific permissions to departmental level permissions, team level permissions and individual user permissions.”

To put this into context, one industry that would benefit from this level of customisation is retail. Why? Not every department needs conversations recorded in the same way. While legal may require more in-depth, detailed recording data to be captured and stored during the conversations within their department (which could include screen, audio or multi-stream video), outbound sales and cold-calling teams may only need voice data to be recorded. “Granular policy capabilities gives a company complete control to only record conversations most relevant to their operations,” says Kahan. Beyond regulatory compliance, compliant call recording solutions offer valuable insights that drive business growth and enhance operational efficiency. By analysing recorded conversations, organisations can identify trends, evaluate customer interactions and optimise processes to deliver superior service. With CallCabinet, you get compliant call recording, AI-driven conversation analytics, call quality assurance tools and business intelligence – all wrapped into one solution using a single user interface.

With the use of mobile devices (and mobile support agents) becoming commonplace, as well as more and more companies moving towards mobile devices as the main communication method, compliant call recording on the go matters. “A mobile app is not sufficient in keeping with privacy regulatory requirements, as it would still require human intervention to switch recording on or off, and therefore not be completely reliable or compliant,” adds Kahan. With the same single user interface and the same granular user-based permissions and customisable policy settings, using CallCabinet to support Teams phone mobile recording is transparent to the employee while being exceptionally flexible operationally.

CallCabinet ensures that call recordings support all relevant compliance requirements across any device and any location. There are also no limitations on data storage, and PCI/PPI sensitive data are redacted. “And if the recorded data needs to be shared, it is done through compliant call sharing that controls how and when the data can be accessed safely and securely, and by whom,” he says.

When teams are geographically distributed, collaboration is a vital component of business success. Microsoft Teams has helped modern businesses thrive in the hybrid workforce era – it’s a hub for modern collaboration, effectively streamlining communication and enhancing productivity.

Regulatory compliance, however, is something that shouldn’t be taken for granted. In a world where compliance is non-negotiable and flexibility is paramount, using a solution like CallCabinet to extend compliance across all Microsoft Teams conversations ultimately means that organisations stay on the right side of the law while also gaining a market advantage by uncovering the rich customer and operational insights held within these internal and external conversations.