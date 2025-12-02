Argility Technology Group partners with award-winning digital agency to deliver Google Cloud-powered unified data architecture

Matthew Chittenden, Argility Technology Group. (Image: Supplied)

Leading innovator and implementer of software and data analytics for retailers and brands, The Argility Technology Group (ATG), part of Smollan, has announced a partnership with an award-winning digital agency specialising in online performance marketing and building digital platforms that deliver results for the world’s leading luxury travel brands, smarter, faster and more connected decision-making, bringing everything full circle.

"This organisation partnered with ATG to design and implement a modern data warehouse environment on Google Cloud,” says Matthew Chittenden, ATGs Google Cloud Growth Lead. “As a performance-driven digital agency, they manage marketing campaigns across multiple digital platforms, including Google Analytics, HubSpot, Meta Ads and CRM systems, for some of the world’s leading luxury travel brands,” he adds.

The solution: Unified intelligence in the cloud

Argility delivered a scalable enterprise data warehouse that consolidates all of this organisation’s marketing and CRM data into a single, trusted source of truth. Built using Google BigQuery, Data Transfer Service, Cloud Run Functions and Looker Studio, the solution automates data ingestion and reporting across platforms.

This cloud-based infrastructure eliminates data silos and provides real-time performance dashboards, enabling its teams to make informed decisions faster and with greater accuracy.

According to Chittenden, the implementation has resulted in enhanced efficiencies, accuracy and scalability. “Beyond unifying data, the new architecture is future-ready, supporting the planned integration of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and Gemini AI to unlock deeper contextual insights and advanced analytics in the near future,” he says.

Chittenden confirms ATGs goal is to help forward-thinking organisations to harness the full power of Google Cloud to transform their operations. “By creating a unified data foundation, we’re not only addressing today’s challenges but enabling tomorrow’s innovation through AI, automation and scalable analytics.”

Collaboration between Argility and Google Cloud empowers digital agencies to transform data into actionable intelligence. “With automation, scalability and AI readiness at its core, the new data platform enables this business to continue to deliver exceptional results for its clients while paving the way for future innovation and growth,” Chittenden concludes.