Argility’s Retail4U the ultimate retail management system

Shawn Wilsnach, Divisional Manager: Java, at Argility.

Argility’s Retail4U retail management system (RMS), designed by retail experts, is still taking the market by storm , 20 years after original conception . Growing retail groups require management of their increasing number of outlets to be integrated and supported by constantly enhanced technologies .

This is according to Argility, which positions itself as a leading innovator and implementer of software and data analytics solutions for retailers and brands, with almost four decades experience in the sector.

“Finding an RMS that understands how retail works has, until now, been very difficult,” says Shawn Wilsnach, Divisional Manager: Java, Argility, a member of the Argility Technology Group.

Wilsnach explains Retail4U was designed by a development team with decades of retail experience and has been created to provide a complete solution for medium to large retail chains selling high-ticket items. “At the same time, Retail4U handles important add-ins like data or airtime purchases. Our aim was – and is – to ensure that all overarching functions are managed effectively and consistently to maximise the impact on the bottom line. These functions include merchandising, promotions, debtors/creditors, data management plus backup, business intelligence and analytics,” says Wilsnach.

He adds by reducing complexity and providing a process framework perfectly aligned with the retail environment, Retail4U frees up management at each of the stores to focus on what really matters, which is creating a positive experience for customers. “Process workflows simplify things for staff and make it convenient for customers to transact,” he says.

Wilsnach notes a unique feature of the South African retail market is that retailers offer credit, instead of relying on third parties such as a bank or finance house. “Retail4U’s credit module provides a bullet-proof way to expedite the whole process, from affordability assessment through to credit checks and final approval. The whole process can be automated, or it can be configured to ensure that a human gives the final go-ahead. The vast majority of our retail clients opt for the latter option – automated credit is clearly a work in progress.”

Wilsnach highlights the fact that the system allows for electronic signatures, so it’s virtually paperless. “Aside from the convenience for both store and customer, there are considerable savings to be had from the elimination of paper and ink for printing, not forgetting the costs incurred by storing large amounts of paper securely. Moreover, the invaluable retail intellectual property baked into the system means the Retail4U design facilitates several other advantages. One is that it is built using open source software, which means no expensive licensing fees. Another is the flexibility of the architecture. Retail4U can be run on-premises, with a physical server in each store, or it can be hosted in the cloud,” says Wilsnach.

Argility uses (and is expert in) the Google Cloud platform. The advantages of the cloud are well known and include scalability and a subscription-based model. Particularly positive is the opening early in 2024 of an African Google data centre in Johannesburg enhancing efficiencies regarding data transfer and security. “But for retailers with widely distributed stores, what’s even more important is the redundancy that comes with the cloud. In addition, Retail4U is designed to replicate transactions in real-time, so even if there’s a problem at the store, the whole transaction is mirrored in the cloud, not just the data. In short, transactions can never be lost – something that is all too likely to happen when there are connectivity problems. There’s also a full, detailed audit trail.”

A key feature of Retail4U is that it integrates easily into existing legacy systems and third-party applications, including financial and accounting systems, credit bureaus, validations with banks and Home Affairs, planning and replenishing systems and e-commerce solutions.

“South Africa’s ICT sector faces an extreme shortage of talent. The combined experience of Argility’s team is unmatched in the industry, and this guarantees that we don’t just pride ourselves in having the best system for medium to large retailers now, but also evolving with our customers’ needs into the future,” Wilsnach concludes.