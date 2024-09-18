Aruba and NetApp Partner to Elevate IT Offerings

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that it has become the preferred data infrastructure provider of Aruba, a dominant contributor for web hosting, domain registration, and email account services in Europe. Together, the companies will leverage each other's specialties to better serve customers, offering new solutions labeled “Powered by NetApp.” As evidence of the elevated partnership, Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director at Aruba will be presenting a session at NetApp INSIGHT 2024: “Aruba builds secure, available, intelligent data infrastructure on NetApp [1702-1].”

Aruba is Italy's leading provider of cloud, data center, hosting, e-mail, domain registration and PEC (certified email) services. Aruba has been a NetApp customer for more than a decade, using NetApp solutions behind the scenes to power its services, but is now expanding the cooperation into a formal partnership. By combining forces, the companies will be able to collaborate on strategic goals and synergistic initiatives to be able to provide optimized data center solutions, both from the data server and data management side.

“Aruba’s credentials are evident from its long list of top enterprise customers across Europe,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. “By using NetApp solutions, Aruba has been passing on the benefits of intelligent data infrastructure to its customers. This partnership makes those benefits more transparent, so Aruba customers know they are getting the best in data security, management, and visibility with the solutions they buy. It also creates new opportunities for joint innovation and development to meet the specific needs of customers across Europe, expanding the reach of both Aruba and NetApp.”

To support this partnership, Aruba and NetApp will work together to provide cutting-edge solutions for customers. Aruba will label its flagship services as “Powered by NetApp” to illustrate that they are using NetApp’s powerful data storage and integrated data services. This joint venture will lead to future Aruba flagship products that are “Powered by NetApp.”

“Aruba is dedicated to planning, implementing and managing highly customized technology solutions to support our customers across Europe,” said Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director at Aruba. “For years, NetApp has provided a strong core for our customers’ data with its industry-leading data storage and management solutions. This partnership shows our customers the high quality of the infrastructure we provide also thanks to our state-of-the-art data centers. We look forward to developing new, innovative solutions that will serve our customers and prepare them for success now and into the future.”

