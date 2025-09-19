Autel Energy Powers South Africa’s Largest Public EV Bus Charging Project in Cape Town, Supporting 120-Bus Fleet Transition by 2025

MaxiCharger DC Fast units installed by Autel Energy at Cape Town’s Arrowgate Depot, forming the backbone of South Africa’s largest EV bus charging hub with capacity to expand to 50 chargers and 120 buses by 2025.

Autel Energy, a global leader in smart and sustainable EV charging solutions, today announced its pivotal role in South Africa’s most ambitious electric public transport initiative: the electrification of Cape Town’s bus fleet. Through its advanced MaxiCharger DC Fast (150–240 kW) technology, Autel Energy is powering the country’s largest public EV bus charging hub — also among the most significant in Africa — enabling the rollout of 120 electric buses by December 2025.

The project, delivered in partnership with STS Tech Group, is centered at Cape Town’s Arrowgate Depot, which operates on a solar–grid hybrid system. This integration highlights Autel Energy’s capability to deliver charging infrastructure that is both renewable-ready and future-proof, ensuring maximum uptime, high efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Currently, the depot operates with 30 MaxiCharger DC Fast units, with capacity expanding to 50 units by year-end. These chargers support the city’s 68 BYD B12 electric buses already in operation — each carrying 65 passengers with a range of up to 240 km per charge — and will scale to serve 120 buses by the end of 2025. This transition will eliminate an estimated 18,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to removing more than 4,000 cars from Cape Town’s roads.

Designed for high-traffic public and fleet applications, the MaxiCharger DC Fast offers:

Modular architecture for scalable power and simplified maintenance

for scalable power and simplified maintenance 98% efficiency to reduce operating costs and maximize ROI

to reduce operating costs and maximize ROI Multiple connector options (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T) for universal compatibility

for universal compatibility IP65-rated weatherproof protection to withstand Africa’s demanding climates

to withstand Africa’s demanding climates Autel Cloud integration for remote monitoring, smart load management, and diagnostics

for remote monitoring, smart load management, and diagnostics 27-inch interactive screen for user-friendly operation and public information display

“Autel has proven itself to be a truly world-class product, combining innovative technology with reliability and performance. What stood out just as much as the product itself was the level of support provided — responsive, professional, and always solution-driven. This combination not only made the project rollout seamless but also gave us complete confidence throughout the process. Autel’s contribution was a key factor in ensuring the success of this project, and we look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Mike Pritchard, CEO of STS Tech Group.

This landmark project directly supports Cape Town’s clean mobility ambitions and South Africa’s broader sustainability goals, providing citizens with cleaner air, quieter transport, and reliable daily mobility.

“This project in Cape Town is a milestone not only for Africa but for the global transition to clean mobility. At Autel Energy, our mission is to accelerate EV adoption by delivering charging solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and renewable-ready. By enabling seamless integration with renewable energy sources such as solar and wind across our entire charging portfolio, we demonstrate how cities can build future-proof infrastructure that reduces emissions while ensuring reliable public transport. Africa is a strategic region for e-mobility growth, and we are proud to play a central role in shaping its sustainable transport future,” said Kemin Zuo, Regional director of Autel IMEA DMCC.

As a global provider, Autel Energy’s DC charging solutions span from 50 kW DC fast chargers to 1.44 megawatt-level ultra-fast systems, serving residential, commercial, fleet, and heavy-duty transport applications. With more than 1 million chargers shipped in over 70 countries, Autel Energy continues to deliver the innovation and reliability required to accelerate the world’s transition to clean mobility.