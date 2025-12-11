AutoID connects the dots in the e-commerce supply chain

Edward Lee, Business Development Manager, Argox.

Demand for faster turnarounds and shorter delivery times is driving ongoing innovation in AutoID technology.

ITWeb sat down with Edward Lee, Business Development manager for Argox, at a recent demonstration of AutoID technologies hosted by Kemtek and asked him how AutoID technologies are evolving to meet the demands of modern supply chains, retail and manufacturing.

Commenting on how the role of AutoID technologies has changed in recent years, Lee says: “Devices are becoming increasingly interconnected. AutoID technology no longer simply records information; it now has the ability to transmit, receive and process data in real-time or near-real-time. This advancement positions AutoID as a vital component in the automation of various processes, such as inventory management, traceability, picking and packing.”

He adds that a significant aspect of this technological evolution involves the integration of robotics and fully-automated material handling systems, “further enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy across supply chains and industrial environments”.

The major technological trends currently influencing the AutoID space globally and in Africa differ slightly, according to Lee. “Globally, AutoID devices, such as RFID readers, barcode scanners and sensors, are increasingly becoming interconnected, enabling continuous data transmission to cloud or edge computing platforms. This connectivity supports real-time tracking, the generation of analytics dashboards, and condition monitoring across various operational contexts.

“Artificial Intelligence plays a critical role in processing and interpreting the vast volumes of data generated through identification, scanning and tracking activities. AI applications include anomaly detection, inventory optimisation, accuracy improvement, failure prediction, and the handling of unstructured data such as OCR and image analysis.”

Moreover, edge computing, processing data directly on or near the devices is gaining prominence. This approach reduces latency, minimises bandwidth requirements, and enhances system responsiveness, thereby supporting faster and more efficient decision-making in real-time environments, he explains.

Whereas in Africa, Lee says the rapid growth of e-commerce, coupled with rising consumer expectations for faster and more reliable delivery, as well as the expansion of global supply chains, including importation and cross-border trade, has intensified the need for the adoption of AutoID technologies in areas such as inventory management, package tracking and last-mile delivery. “Notably, the use of RFID in logistics is experiencing increased adoption across African markets.”

He adds that, given the region’s climatic conditions and infrastructure challenges, the ability to monitor the temperature and overall condition of goods during transit and storage, particularly for sensitive products such as food and vaccines, is of critical importance. In this context, smart labels and environmental sensors provide significant value, enabling real-time condition monitoring and ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

The retail sector is at the forefront of AutoID adoption, both in terms of volume and technological innovation. Lee says this is driven by several key factors.

Customer expectations: Faster fulfillment, accurate availability and in-store automation drive retailers to adopt faster than others.

Faster fulfillment, accurate availability and in-store automation drive retailers to adopt faster than others. Loss prevention and anti-counterfeit: Tags help reduce shrinkage and spot counterfeit goods.

Tags help reduce shrinkage and spot counterfeit goods. Self-checkout and frictionless stores: Barcode and RFID tech is foundational for checkout-free concepts.

He highlights that trends like e-commerce growth and the increasing pressure to accelerate last-mile delivery are significantly driving demand for more efficient, accurate and real-time identification technologies. “These market trends are reshaping the expectations placed on AutoID systems, with a heightened emphasis on speed, end-to-end visibility, and scalability. As a result, AutoID solutions must now deliver not only precise data capture but also the ability to support dynamic, high-volume logistics environments in real-time.”

Asked to comment on future trends in AutoID, Lee points out that the next big evolution in AutoID is already unfolding and it’s not just one thing, but a convergence of technologies, intelligence and ecosystems. He says that as businesses continue to digitise, modernising their AutoID and data capture infrastructure is no longer optional. “It’s foundational to real-time decision-making, efficient operations and competitive advantage. But many organisations struggle with where to start, how to scale and what pitfalls to avoid.”

In closing, Lee emphasises that AutoID has evolved far beyond a tool for tracking products - it has become the connective tissue of modern commerce, empowering businesses to move faster, think smarter and deliver on the promise of a truly digital supply chain.