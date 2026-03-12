Automate or fall behind

Manual IT asset management is often described as flexible. In modern hybrid environments, it is a growing liability. Organisations relying on spreadsheets and periodic reconciliations are not cautious. They are operating without real visibility.
Market research links automation directly to improved control. As IT estates expand across cloud platforms and remote users, manual tracking fails under complexity. The weakness is not only inaccuracy. It is delay. By the time information is verified, audits, renewals or security incidents are already under way.
Studies consistently show that poor asset visibility leads to overspending on licences and avoidable audit penalties. Without real-time reconciliation of ownership and usage, organisations pay for what they cannot validate.
Automation shifts IT asset management from reactive to proactive. Continuous discovery replaces periodic stock takes. Exceptions are flagged immediately. Visibility improves financial control and audit readiness.
V-Track embeds automation into daily operations through real-time dashboards, usage visibility and structured life cycle tracking. Security exposure decreases because assets remain accountable from deployment to retirement.
Manual management does not save money. It defers cost until it appears as audit findings, compliance penalties or forced write-offs. Automation is now the baseline for responsible governance. Organisations that delay will fall behind, quietly and expensively.
V-Track
V-Track is an accurate and affordable IT Asset Management solution that audits, tracks and monitors IT assets across the business units within the organisation.
With V-Track, you can get a complete view of your entire organisations IT assets with valuable data collected and displayed on a web interface and presented as meaningful and useful information.
We ensure that through our customisable dashboard, the right questions are answered, alerting you to critical IT Asset Management outcomes.
We offer a low-cost and accurate IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution that helps support existing ITAM stakeholders by eliminating the inefficient manual process of monitoring your IT assets.
We tailor our solution to ensure your IT Asset Management objectives are met. Our locally owned business model focuses on a collaborative approach with a proven track record.
Our goal is to provide value by ensuring that the data that is relevant and important to your business is added to V-Track to provide you with a holistic view of your IT Assets.
V-Track has a Level 1 BEE rating and has been operating for over 10 years. Our commitment is to develop and deliver reliable IT solutions to our clients.