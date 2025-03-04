Automated payroll – the solution to stress-free paydays

Ian McAlister, General Manager at CRS. (Image: CRS)

Payroll processing may not be the most glamorous part of running a business, but without it, a company simply cannot function. Whether your team consists of one employee or a global workforce of thousands, accurate and reliable payroll is what keeps a business running smoothly.

Ian McAlister, General Manager of CRS Technologies, explains: “A payroll system isn’t just an operational asset – it’s a foundation of trust within the organisation. When payroll is managed effectively, it demonstrates commitment to your people and creates stability that fuels growth.”

A modern payroll system goes beyond simple salary processing. It’s a comprehensive tool that automates everything that goes into employee compensation, including tracking attendance, calculating tax deductions and managing benefits. By automating these tasks, payroll systems reduce manual work and significantly minimise the risk of costly errors.

As McAlister points out: “The true value of a payroll system lies in its capacity to streamline complex processes while ensuring compliance. Automation in payroll is more than a time-saver; it’s about creating the accuracy and reliability needed to build employee trust and ensure seamless operations.”

What to look for in a payroll system

While payroll software can benefit organisations of any size in any industry, not all payroll systems deliver the same value.

“Many business owners make the mistake of choosing a payroll platform based on cost alone, only to discover down the line that it lacks certain critical functionality and doesn’t meet all the business needs. Because payroll is the lifeblood of running a successful company, it’s crucial to select a platform that will grow with your business and handle the specifics of your industry.”

Accuracy is non-negotiable. “With calculations done automatically and based on real-time data, a reliable payroll system significantly reduces the risk of errors, ensuring that employees are consistently paid correctly and on time,” McAlister asserts.

A good payroll system also takes the stress out of compliance by updating automatically with new regulations so that tax deductions and benefits are always accurate.

“By using a system that adapts in real-time to legal changes, organisations not only avoid penalties but also demonstrate their commitment to responsible corporate governance.”

Protecting employee data is another critical consideration. Payroll systems must have solid security protocols in place to safeguard sensitive information. “Look for strong data encryption, access controls and cloud-based storage options to ensure that your employees’ data stays safe,” McAlister advises.

Also key for efficient operations is integration with other business software such as HR and finance systems. “A payroll system that works well with other platforms helps businesses avoid duplicated efforts and data silos, contributing to overall efficiency,” McAlister notes.

The payroll system should also offer customisable reporting options that help you understand patterns in payroll costs, attendance and compliance, he adds. “These insights can be valuable for making data-driven decisions that support your business strategy.”

Finally, a modern payroll system is not complete without employee self-service (ESS). This allows employees to easily view and download their payslips, check leave balances, update their personal information and access tax documents – all from their own devices, whenever they need it.

“ESS enhances trust and satisfaction among employees by providing easy access to personal payroll data,” says McAlister. “It empowers them to verify their pay details, understand their deductions and track their leave accruals, all of which contributes to a sense of control and financial confidence.”

Ultimately, investing in a well-suited payroll system creates a foundation of trust, compliance and efficiency.

Employees are the backbone of any business, and they want to feel secure about their salaries, McAlister concludes. “When payroll issues happen frequently, employees can lose trust, impacting morale and potentially leading to higher turnover. An accurate, timely payroll system, however, shows them that the business is stable and invested in their well-being, which builds loyalty and engagement.”

