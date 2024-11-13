Automatic identification survey goes live

Caswell Mthembu, business development manager, BlueStar South & East Africa.

A survey on automatic identification (AutoID), being conducted in partnership with BlueStar, has gone live on ITWeb.

The aim of the survey is to gain an understanding of the South African AutoID reseller market and identify challenges and opportunities for suppliers to that market.

Automatic identification, or AutoID for short, is the broad term given to a host of technologies that are used to help machines identify objects. These include scanners and printers for barcodes, QR codes, RFID etc.

In this survey, we examine the top challenges faced in the AutoID market during 2024, the main impediments expected to impact AutoID reseller business growth in 2025, and the technologies expected to drive most of their business next year.

Caswell Mthembu, BlueStar's business development manager, says, “We’re seeing discussions around the use of robots in AutoID implementations, particularly in warehousing and retail environments, as well as increasing demand for AI and mobile solutions. With this survey we’re hoping to discover what the South African AutoID reseller is focussed on so that we can better meet their needs.”

The survey also interrogates which verticals will be revenue drivers next year, and whether South African customers are requesting robot integration.

“BlueStar is an active player in the global AutoID and PoS market," says Mthembu says. "As a leading distributor, we’re using this survey to understand the best way to accommodate the local market’s needs, but we also want to be able to help the market by identifying the challenges and opportunities faced by all parties involved in this sector."

In this survey, we examine, among other things:

What has been a priority for your customers during 2024? Which technology emerged during 2024 that has most impacted your business? Which vertical will be the main revenue driver in 2025?

We hope you’ll be able to set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000.

The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this AutoID analytics trends report, click on the link below:

https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/WKBpdgvpa67LEew1