AVEVA Accelerates Marine and Offshore Digitization with DNV Verification of Digital Infrastructure

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has obtained the D-INF verification from DNV, a leading classification society, for its AVEVA PI System for Marine Class Compliance.

The AVEVA PI System is a proven commercial off-the-shelf software solution for owners and operators bringing vessel data to the shore and beyond. The technology meets major industry compliance standards and enables clients to build robust class-approved digital processes and confidently report environmental impacts of improvement efforts.

As AVEVA grows its marine industry client base, the world-class industrial technology player is focused on boosting its support for global marine digital transformation. Its newly strengthened collaboration with DNV demonstrates AVEVA’s commitment to providing derisked, reliable, and efficient ship-to-shore data management solutions and driving digital transformation within the maritime industry. The updated certifications aim to support global fleet and offshore operators as they decarbonize and move towards leaner, more efficient operations.

The design verifications include D-INF (DNV-CG-0564) and associated cybersecurity rules (DNV-RU-SHIP Pt.6 Ch.5 Sec.21 and DNV-RU-SHIP Pt.6 Ch.11 Sec.1). This enables AVEVA customers to leverage their digital transformation investments to meet the requirements of Marine Classification Rules.

Herve Lours, VP of Marine, AVEVA, commented: “This strengthened partnership is a testament to AVEVA’s commitment to the marine industry. This enables our customers to leverage the power of AVEVA PI System to drive innovation and compliance throughout the global fleet and offshore operator community.”

Jon Rysst, Senior VP & Business Development Leader at DNV, commented: “We are delighted to be working with an industry leader like AVEVA and congratulate them on this achievement. Through verification of the AVEVA PI System we are supporting the digital transformation of the maritime industry and building the foundation for digital class verification services.”

Over the last five decades, AVEVA has been instrumental in accelerating digital transformation within the global maritime industry. The industrial technology leader has pioneered leading digital twin solutions, which harness and optimize ship construction and asset information.