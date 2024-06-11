AVEVA Unveils New InTouch Unlimited HMI/SCADA Capabilities and Pricing Structure

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, today announced updated capabilities and commercial models for their award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/SCADA software. New features, optimized commercial models, and pricing make it easier for end users, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and systems integrators (SIs) to develop and scale HMI/SCADA applications from edge-to-cloud, with the ability to incorporate analytics and CONNECT, AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform.

AVEVA InTouch Unlimited empowers system integrators with the most comprehensive suite of HMI/SCADA technology available in the market today. It is an all-inclusive licensing package available in perpetual and subscription models with unlimited tags, clients, and scalability. The InTouch Unlimited package features comprehensive process historian and reporting functionality, equipping users with the ability to collect and unlock the value of data sourced at the edge, and from multiple plants and systems spanning the enterprise. The modernized development tools are now available free of charge and include prebuilt templates to accelerate design productivity, as well as simplified tag and application development workflow leveraging industry standard protocols such as OPC-UA and MQTT.

SIs and users can easily develop, deploy, and scale HMI/SCADA applications using InTouch Unlimited. As a component of the broader AVEVA Operations Control software portfolio, InTouch Unlimited can utilize hybrid-cloud architecture to easily integrate AI features such as predictive quality, throughput, and energy efficiency into traditional HMI/SCADA applications. By pairing AVEVA Operations Control with CONNECT, developers can consolidate operations data from various production lines, plants, and value chains. This provides a centralized view of operations and allows the system to scale with business growth without the need for application redevelopment.

InTouch continues to be an innovation leader in HMI/SCADA since the technology’s inception over three decades ago. AVEVA is committed to delivering products that make it easy to evaluate our software portfolio, develop tailored solutions, and scale to meet growing business needs. Doug Warren, AVEVA’s Senior Vice President, Monitoring & Control Business, emphasizes this user-focused approach. “AVEVA InTouch Unlimited provides unprecedented value for our system integration partners,” says Warren. “This new offer, coupled with our focus on technical enablement through the Heroes HQ forum and bite sized video-based training content, makes choosing AVEVA HMI/SCADA products easier than ever.”

For more information about AVEVA InTouch, visit AVEVA™ InTouch HMI | AVEVA. A trial of AVEVA InTouch Unlimited is available at AVEVA™ InTouch HMI Trial.