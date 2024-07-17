Axelspace Announces New Service “AxelLiner Laboratory (AL Lab)” to Meet the Rapidly Growing Need for In-orbit Demonstration of Space Components

AxelLiner Laboratory is a new service under AxelLiner introduced in 2022. This service specializes in in-orbit demonstration of space components with sales set to begin in the near future. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Axelspace Corporation announced the launch of AxelLiner Laboratory (AL Lab), a new service under AxelLiner introduced in 2022. This service specializes in in-orbit demonstration of space components with sales set to begin in the near future. Additionally, a new memorandum was signed between Axelspace and ASPINA Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd., a partner in developing a reaction wheel for microsatellites since 2020. The companies have agreed to launch the wheel in 2026 and conduct an in-orbit demonstration, making it the first to utilize AL Lab.

Meeting the growing need for in-orbit demonstration

Introducing AxelLiner in 2022, Axelspace has been preparing for its full-scale service launch. This preparation included developing a versatile bus system for microsatellites, forming the Spacecraft Manufacturing Alliance for mass production, and building AxelLiner Terminal, a software system offering innovative customer experiences.

Since its business launch, there have been high expectations for this one-stop microsatellite service that enables customers to actualize their unique space missions in a shorter period of time, reaffirming the strong need for this business. Furthermore, through communications with various space industry players, strong interest has been received from companies that develop space components and mission equipment as well. To further expand this customer base, Axelspace began research into creating a new service for AxelLiner that specializes in in-orbit demonstrations.

The Japanese government plans to create the Space Strategic Fund this year, aiming to offer 1 trillion yen worth of support in the coming decade. One of the themes the fund intends to implement is the establishment of a satellite supply chain through development and demonstration of satellite parts and components. Consequently, the demand for early-phase in-orbit demonstration services is expected to increase in the future. To overcome these existing challenges involved in in-orbit demonstrations, Axelspace has developed a service tailored to such special needs by leveraging the short development time and mass-production capabilities realized by AxelLiner.

AL Lab can be used not only to test components and mission equipment in space, but also for purposes of entertainment, or corporate or product promotions. The original service concept will be redefined as “AxelLiner Professional (AL Pro),” with preparations continuing for its full-scale launch.

