Axelspace Holdings Welcomes New Shareholders from CVC Funds of ANA Holdings, JGC & JGC Holdings, and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Respectively to Accelerate Business Expansion

Axelspace Holdings Corporation (Axelspace HD) announces that through a transfer of shares from existing shareholders, three companies have become new shareholders: ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P. (ANA Future Frontier Fund), JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund L.P. (JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund), and FUKOKU -THE MUTUAL for Next 100 Fund L.P. (TMN100).

Axelspace announcement https://www.axelspace.com/news/news_20240917/

The ANA Future Frontier Fund, established by ANA Holdings Inc. (ANAHD) in April 2024, aims to accelerate the creation of new businesses and strengthen non-aviation-related businesses to secure new revenue opportunities. Axelspace HD was highly evaluated for its expertise in microsatellite operations and advanced technological capabilities, allowing seamless execution from satellite manufacturing to in-orbit operations. The fund’s acquisition of Axelspace HD shares reflects this recognition. Moving forward, Axelspace HD will work with ANAHD to foster new business co-creation, leveraging the strengths of both companies to generate new value in the aerospace and aviation sectors. Notably, the acquisition of Axelspace HD shares marks the first investment by the ANA Future Frontier Fund.

The JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund is a Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund jointly managed by JGC Holdings Corporation and JGC Corporation. The fund acquired Axelspace shares to support the management of various projects that are increasingly becoming complex and advanced, and also to explore new business opportunities, aiming for the sound development of expanding space-related businesses.

TMN100, established by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company (Fukoku Life), is Fukoku Life’s first CVC fund. It makes broad investments in promising startup companies without limiting its investment to specific industrial sectors.

With these three companies, Axelspace HD's unwavering commitment aims to bring our vision, “Space within Your Reach,” by utilizing its proprietary microsatellite technology.