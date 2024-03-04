Axelspace’s Demonstration Satellite “PYXIS” Scheduled for Launch

Axelspace's demonstration satellite “PYXIS” (Photo: Business Wire)

Axelspace Corporation’s (Axelspace) demonstration satellite PYXIS is targeted to launch on March 4, 2024 (PST).

Axelspace announcement https://www.axelspace.com/news/pyxislaunch/

The launch is scheduled as follows:

Launch Date: March 4, 2024 (PST) Launch Vehicle: Falcon 9 Mission of the Launch: Transporter-10 Launch Site: Vandenberg Space Force Base (California, USA) Orbit: Sun-synchronous orbit, 500 - 600 km altitude Launch Operator: SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) *The schedule may change due to other factors such as weather conditions.

PYXIS will work on the following missions in orbit.

PYXIS: https://www.axelspace.com/assets/pdf/history/pyxis_en.pdf

*The bus system is the fundamental satellite operation system, encompassing crucial functions such as attitude control and power supply.

General-purpose (Versatile) satellite bus and In-orbit Demonstration of Deployable Deorbit Mechanism are based on results obtained from the following projects subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Development and Demonstration of General-Purpose CubeSat and Microsatellite Buses (FY2023-2026) *This project is implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry from FY2021 to FY2022

Program to Support Ventures for Developing Space Components (FY2020-2021)