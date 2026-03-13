Axiz, Datacentrix score with HPE

Winners at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Awards.

Axiz and Datacentrix collectively scooped more than half of the 12 awards handed out at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partner Awards 2026.

Datacentrix received four awards, including Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year and Storage Partner of the Year, while Friedall Swarts, branch manager at the Datacentrix Western Region, was named Brand Champion of the Year.

Axiz received three, including Distribution Partner of the Year and Services Distribution Partner of the Year, while company MD, Craig Brunsden, was named Channel Leader of the Year.

The Axiz team winning the Distribution Partner of the Year award.

Brunsden said winning the Distribution Partner of the Year award is “a very competitive accolade” in the industry, “a bit like a derby game”.

He added that he was excited by the changes coming after the acquisition of Juniper Networks, and rebranding to HPE Networking will make a big impact.

“Their technology story is evolving to one of the most solid in the market across compute, storage, networking, consumption as a service and AI.”

Dave Thomas, enterprise business unit manager at Datacentrix, said the partnership between HPE and Datacentrix has evolved significantly over the past 30 years.

“HPE’s current strategy is the strongest we’ve ever seen and provides clear direction for the year ahead. Its focus on hybrid cloud, networking and AI resonates with our local customers and closely aligns with Datacentrix’s own approach."

The Datacentrix team winning the Partner of the Year award

Other award recipients included:

Channel Salesperson of the Year: Wesley Peters, SpecCom

Technical Ambassador of the Year: Anthea Nadin, iOCO

FY25 SaaS Partner of the Year: BOA Technologies

FY25 Compute Partner of the Year: Ndende Technologies

FY25 Most Improved Partner (Sell Out): Ndende Technologies

President Ntuli, MD of HPE South Africa, said the awards celebrate a year of tremendous achievements and partner excellence.