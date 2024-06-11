Back to basics: Strengthening cyber security with Nclose compliance, managed services

Lian Fryer, Senior Client Success Executive, Nclose.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face increasing cyber threats that demand a return to fundamental security practices. Lian Fryer, Senior Client Success Executive at Nclose, underscores the critical need for robust basic security hygiene and effective compliance controls to safeguard against cyber attacks.

Emphasising fundamental security practices

Fryer points out that many security breaches occur due to lapses in basic security hygiene. "Daily breaches often stem from neglected or poorly implemented security practices," says Fryer. Simple steps such as maintaining strong passwords and resetting default credentials during implementations are frequently overlooked, creating vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit.

Introducing the compliance module

To address these vulnerabilities, Nclose has introduced a new compliance module designed to enhance security through improved monitoring and compliance. "Our compliance module integrates data from our MDR (managed detection and response) services and additional sources to identify potential compliance gaps and operational trends," Fryer explains. This tool aids in monitoring activities, anomalies and ensuring that businesses adhere to best practices as well as audit and regulatory requirements

Managed services for comprehensive protection

Fryer highlights the extensive range of managed services tools provided by Nclose. "At Nclose, we have all at some point in our career been on the customer side of the table when it comes to implementing and building resilient security solutions. We believe that spending time and effort to build a strong foundation and making the outcome measurable is the secret to sustainable outcomes. Thus, our managed services undergo rigorous scrutiny to ensure all aspects are covered.”

The cost of non-compliance

Emphasising the importance of compliance, Fryer notes: "If you think compliance is expensive, have you considered non-compliance." The compliance module helps organisations detect and address security threats while ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards. This proactive approach mitigates risks and avoids the high costs associated with non-compliance penalties or regulatory fines.

Real-world implications and use case

Fryer recounts a recent case where analysts discovered that some customers were still using deprecated basic authentication methods. “We have a saying that the logs never lie. Our logs revealed that some accounts are still making use of basic authentication unbeknown to the customer, posing significant risks,” Fryer explains. With the use of the Nclose Compliance Module, the customer was able to identify the scope, track the remedial efforts and eliminate the risk to business via live dashboarding and automated reporting.

Addressing human error in cyber security

Acknowledging the role of human error in security breaches, Fryer states: “Improper configuration is a common cause of security breaches. Attackers often exploit these errors, knowing that individuals can overlook essential best practices. Ensuring proper configuration and regular audits are vital to maintaining a secure environment.”

Conclusion: A call to action

Fryer calls for a renewed focus on fundamental security practices. By focusing on the foundational items, you might be surprised by how many of the advanced risks disappear. Leveraging advanced tools like Nclose’s compliance module and comprehensive managed services can significantly enhance your organisation’s security posture.