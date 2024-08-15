Bayobab, Eutelsat unite in LEO satellite venture

The Eutelsat and Bayobab venture looks to bridge the digital divide in Africa.

Eutelsat Group and Bayobab, a subsidiary of MTN Group, have announced a multi-year agreement for low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite capacity.

This comes amid a growing number of sector players announcing partnerships to offer LEO satellite technology across the continent, including Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Paratus, Seacom and OneWeb.

The demand for satellite services on the continent is amplified by the attributes of LEO, which include lower latency and improved coverage.

In a statement, the firms say the deal will address enterprise and cellular backhaul applications, as well as underline the role of innovative satellite solutions to drive digital inclusion in Africa.

Digital and infrastructure service provider Bayobab will leverage Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation to deliver fixed connectivity services.

Cyril Dujardin, co-president of the Eutelsat Group connectivity business unit, says: “We are proud to count Bayobab and the broader MTN Group among Africa’s early adopters of the Eutelsat/OneWeb LEO constellation.

“This partnership underscores the commitment of both Eutelsat and Bayobab to drive digital inclusion, and the pertinence of innovative satellite solutions to achieve this aim, notably the unique properties of ubiquitous, low latency LEO capacity.”

Eutelsat Group is a global satellite communications provider, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023.

According to the statement, the collaboration aims provide reliable solutions to enhance network performance and customer experience across the continent.

Furthermore, the deployment and integration of LEO satellite technology will provide enhanced connectivity solutions to empower communities in Africa.

The roll-out roadmap will see implementation completed across the continent by December, with services already available in four African countries.

Bayobab CEO Frédéric Schepens concludes: “This collaboration brings cutting-edge digital connectivity to even the most remote corners of the continent and reaffirms our promise of ‘connecting Africa’ – a promise rooted in partnership and driven by a vision of a digitally-inclusive future.”