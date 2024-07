Bayport Implements EXUS Collections Technology Solutions in Its African Subsidiaries

Bayport Management Ltd, a global leader in "at-source lending", has announced the successful implementation of the EXUS Financial Suite (EFS) in its six African subsidiaries, namely, Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Bayport Group COO, Bryan Arlow, explained their choice of supplier saying

"We chose EXUS as our preferred supplier in 2022 to implement a project to improve the management of past due accounts. Over the past 18 months, the Field Collections module of EFS has proven to be a game changer for our operations in Africa as it has significantly improved our collections performance across all markets.

"The impact of the module lies in the ability it gives Bayport’s agents to communicate with customers at times and locations most convenient for them. It also gives head office staff real-time visibility of agents’ actions and performance."

Bayport’s decision to implement EFS, which is known to be an innovative market-leading debt collection and recovery solution, was informed by several business objectives:

Enhance operational efficiency with a centralized automated collections system.

Reduce operational costs by automating manual tasks.

Increase agent productivity with a comprehensive one-screen customer view.

Optimise the field collections process.

Maximise customer reach with a template-based, multi-channel contact strategy.

Improve operational and strategic insights through sophisticated reporting and analytics.

The project was implemented on schedule, giving Bayport’s African subsidiaries access to the full EXUS suite of products, including EXUS Collections, EXUS Collections BI, and EXUS Field Collections.

EXUS Deputy CEO, Chris Maranis, remarked,

"We are pleased to have provided our solutions to Bayport, enabling the business to enhance the collections performance of its African subsidiaries. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Bayport and their other subsidiaries in the future."

In addition to the six African subsidiaries, Bayport has two Latin American subsidiaries and an associated business in South Africa.