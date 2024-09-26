BBI acting CEO takes up position permanently

Gift Zowa permanently takes up the CEO position at Broadband Infraco.

State-owned wholesale infrastructure provider Broadband Infraco (BBI) has appointed Gift Zowa as permanent CEO for a five-year term.

The announcement follows Zowa’s formal appointment by Cabinet on 18 September.

Zowa has been in the acting CEO position at BBI since November 2022, following the departure of former CEO Andrew Matseke.

BBI says Zowa has a BSc honours degree in electrical and electronic engineering and an MBA from the University of Pretoria, and brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the role.

Furthermore, he is a seasoned executive, with experience in telecommunications, covering switching, transmission, mobile technologies (2G, 3G, LTE) IP systems, strategic management and business management, it notes.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Mr Zowa on his appointment as the permanent CEO. His expertise, leadership and dedication will undoubtedly lead the company into new frontiers,” says Zandile Kabini, BBI board chairperson.

“We wish him all the success as he continues to steer Broadband Infraco toward growth and innovation.”

Prior to the acting CEO role, he held the position of CTO at BBI for 10 years, having started his career at Siemens, before becoming head of telecoms at state-owned Sentech.

At Sentech, he was responsible for designing and running the MyWireless data communication products, according to a statement. He also worked for Nokia Networks, formerly Nokia Siemens Networks, as head of mobile broadband for Africa and the Middle East.

Zowa is a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers and the Institute of Electrical Engineers in the UK. He is a registered professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa.