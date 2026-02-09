Beast Industries Acquires Step, Expanding its Platform to Include Financial Services

Beast Industries, the largest and most innovative creator based platform in the world, today announced the acquisition of Step, a financial technology company dedicated to making financial literacy and money management accessible to all.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Beast Industries, bringing together Step's robust technology platform and full-stack fintech team with Beast Industries’ extensive audience reach and proven track record in philanthropic initiatives. Together, the combined organization will deliver innovative solutions that make financial wellness achievable for people at every step of their life journey.

"Financial health is fundamental to overall wellbeing, yet too many people lack access to the tools and knowledge they need to build financial security," said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries. "This acquisition positions us to meet our audiences where they are, with practical, technology-driven solutions that can transform their financial futures for the better."

Step has built a reputation for combining intuitive technology with mission-driven values that align seamlessly with Beast Industries’ commitment to positive impact from tools and resources that educate customers on financial literacy to helping them establish and build healthy credit scores. Step’s mission and offerings have attracted over 7 million users and notable investors such as 4-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, Social Media sensation Charli D’Amelio, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith and The Chainsmokers. Step, along with their experienced team, will accelerate Beast Industries’ ability to deliver comprehensive financial wellness solutions across its evolving platform.

"Our goal has always been to improve the financial future of the next generation,” said CJ MacDonald, CEO and Founder of Step. "There are a lot of synergies between Step and what Jimmy, Jeff and the team at Beast Industries believe in when it comes to helping people and giving back. We’re excited about how this acquisition is going to amplify our platform and bring more groundbreaking products to Step customers.”

This partnership recognizes the financial wellness challenges and opportunities to support people and communities throughout every stage of life. Together, Beast Industries and Step are focused on closing the financial literacy gap through innovation, technology, and philanthropic initiatives.