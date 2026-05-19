Becoming a frontier firm starts with redesigning work, not buying AI

The first stage is human with an AI assistant. (Image source: 123RF)

There is a productivity crisis in many organisations today. Leaders are under pressure to move faster, improve service and do more with teams that are already stretched.

Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index shows that 53% of leaders say productivity must increase, while 80% of employees say they lack the time or energy to deliver. That gap is not just a staffing issue. It is a sign that traditional ways of working are reaching their limits.

This is where the idea of the frontier firm becomes important.

A frontier firm is not simply a business that has bought AI tools. It is an organisation that has begun redesigning how work gets done. It uses AI assistants and autonomous agents to automate repetitive tasks, support better decisions and free people to focus on judgment, relationships, creativity and strategy.

But the real opportunity is not in deploying AI for its own sake. It lies in linking AI to specific work, governing it properly and helping people adopt it responsibly. AI should be treated as a work redesign exercise, not a technology roll-out. The organisations that succeed will be those that understand their processes, manage their data, train their people and apply agents where there is a clear business case.

Three stages of adoption

The first stage is human with an AI assistant. In this phase, employees use AI to remove friction from everyday work. That includes preparing for meetings, summarising documents, managing inboxes, drafting content and finding information faster. These use cases may seem simple, but they matter because they build confidence and show people that AI can be practical rather than abstract.

The second stage is human-agent teams. Here, AI moves beyond individual productivity to support workflows. Agents can help with repeatable, process-driven work such as customer service requests, campaign development, financial reconciliations, HR queries and RFP responses.

At this stage, employees are not just using AI. They are managing it. Microsoft describes this shift as becoming an “agent boss”, a person who defines tasks, reviews outputs, sets standards and steps in when judgment or expertise is required. That requires a different skillset from simply prompting a chatbot. It also makes governance more important, with clear permissions, escalation paths and performance standards.

The third stage is human-led, agent-operated work. In this model, organisations redesign entire processes around agents, while people set objectives and maintain oversight. Humans remain accountable, but agents take on more of the execution. The employee's role becomes more strategic, not less important.

The skills challenge

Becoming a frontier firm is not about replacing people. It is about changing the division of labour so that people are not trapped in repetitive execution when their value lies in interpretation, accountability and decision-making.

That matters especially in markets where companies are under pressure from skills shortages, rising costs, customer expectations and operational complexity. AI will not solve those challenges on its own, but, when used properly, it can help businesses free up capacity, improve consistency and scale processes without simply adding more manual effort.

The starting point should be secure, governed access to AI. Companies must identify measurable units of work where AI can deliver value and prioritise use cases that balance quick wins with strategic impact. They should pilot carefully, measure adoption, productivity, risk and user experience, and then scale what works.

This is where platforms such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio become valuable. They bring AI into the flow of work, enable the building of agents around business processes, and give IT the control needed to manage access, compliance and adoption.

The companies that become frontier firms will be the ones that ask better questions. Which work should be automated? Which decisions require human judgment? Where is the data trusted enough? What controls must be in place before we scale?

AI may be the technology shift, but work is the real transformation. The organisations that understand this will move faster, with greater confidence and resilience.