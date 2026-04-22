Becoming AI-ready: How Strategix turns AI potential into business advantage

Quintin van Rensburg, Sales Director at Strategix.

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future ambition; it is a present-day competitive differentiator. Yet, despite the rapid acceleration of AI adoption, many organisations remain stuck in a familiar position: high intent, low impact.

Quintin van Rensburg, Sales Director at Strategix, says whereas just two or three years ago, AI discussions with clients were largely conceptual, AI is now delivering measurable results within organisations. He says: “We have case studies where we have implemented AI, and the evidence is real and tangible.”

However, he notes: “High AI intent without readiness delivers low impact. The organisations seeing real value are those treating AI as a business transformation built on data, governance and scalable platforms.”

Why most AI initiatives stall

Van Rensburg says the same barriers continue to surface across industries: “Data remains siloed and inconsistent. Governance frameworks are either absent or insufficient. Skills gaps prevent teams from operationalising AI. And perhaps most critically, organisations struggle to connect AI initiatives to tangible business outcomes. These challenges are not technical, they are structural.”

The business case for AI readiness

AI readiness is crucial for unlocking the value of AI, he notes.

“Organisations that achieve AI readiness unlock measurable advantages,” he says. These include faster data-driven decision-making at every level of the business; operational efficiency gains through automation and intelligent workflows; enhanced customer experiences driven by real-time insight; reduced risk through embedded governance and compliance; and scalable innovation, enabling AI to expand across functions and geographies.

What it really means to be AI-ready

Van Rensburg says AI readiness is often misunderstood: “It is not a single milestone or a one-off initiative. It is a state of organisational capability.

“Becoming AI-ready is not about deploying tools or experimenting with pilots. It is about building the right foundation data, governance, infrastructure and operating models to ensure AI delivers measurable, scalable business value,” he notes.

The Strategix AI Model: From foundation to intelligent enterprise

The Strategix AI Model begins with establishing the foundation and evolves into embedding intelligence across the organisation.

Strategix delivers AI not as a standalone capability, but as an integrated, enterprise-wide model spanning data, applications, infrastructure and governance.

Data and AI foundations

Because every AI journey starts with data, Strategix enables organisations to unify, structure and activate their data through modern platforms such as Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Services and Power BI.

This creates a single, trusted source of insight, transforming fragmented data into a strategic asset, Van Rensburg explains.

AI enablement across the Microsoft stack

Enabling AI across the Microsoft stack is where AI becomes tangible, Van Rensburg says. “This is where finance functions evolve into predictive planning engines, sales teams operate with intelligent pipeline prioritisation, customer service becomes proactive, not reactive, and operations adapt dynamically to real-time conditions. AI is no longer an overlay; it becomes part of how work happens.”

Van Rensburg highlights Strategix’s elite Microsoft AI Inner Circle status, which was achieved last year, signalling that the recognition within Microsoft’s AI Inner Circle is not symbolic, it is indicative of deep capability and close alignment with Microsoft’s AI strategy. This status provides early access to innovation, direct collaboration with Microsoft engineering teams and the ability to bring cutting-edge capabilities to clients ahead of the broader market.”

From readiness to competitive advantage

The gap between organisations that experiment with AI and those that operationalise it is widening rapidly, and AI readiness is the dividing line, Van Rensburg says.

Strategix acts as the catalyst, bringing together data, platforms, governance and business applications into a cohesive, enterprise-grade AI model. The result is not just AI adoption, but AI at scale.

Take the next step

For organisations looking to move beyond experimentation and to begin their AI journey, speak to a Strategix expert at info@strategix.co.za or info@strategix.uk.