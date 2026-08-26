Before you scale AI on AWS, ask these five questions

Every new AI capability also creates dependencies. (Image: Kinetic Skunk)

AI depends on data. And the applications built around it rely on that data being available when it is needed. At the same time, successful AI implementations can change user behaviour and create demand that is difficult to predict in advance.

As usage grows and AI workloads place more pressure on compute and storage, an AWS environment that looked stable at normal demand can start to creak a little, which creates two very different tests of resilience:

Things can go wrong and systems need to recover.

Things can go very right and systems need to scale.

So before calling your business AI-ready, here are five questions worth asking.

1. If the data disappeared tomorrow, what would happen to your AI?

In a recent LinkedIn post, the chief economist of Commonwealth Bank, Luke Yeaman, said: “AI will soon transition to ‘always on’, where the tools are constantly analysing your business in the background and suggesting ways it can be more helpful, rather than waiting to be asked a question.”

He’s right. AI is becoming increasingly interwoven and seamless with our business processes. But take a moment to consider how much of the value created by your AI application depends on access to underlying business data. Our guess is: one hell of a lot. Right?

A customer-service agent will need sales records or protocol templates to provide useful answers. Predictive systems rely on historical information. Automated processes may require access to live operational data before they can make a decision.

So if that information becomes unavailable because of an outage, the AI sitting above it will be, frankly, useless. Which makes data resilience an operational imperative and a foundational priority from the start.

It also changes the question from “Is the data backed up?” to something considerably more useful:

“If something goes wrong, how quickly could we get the business operating again?”

How Store. Protect. Prove. helps

In a nutshell, KineticSkunk’s Store. Protect. Prove. offering helps you identify the data and workloads your operations depend on most, then build an AWS-based recovery model designed around what the business needs to keep functioning. But keep reading. It gets better.

2. Have you ever actually proved that you can recover your backups?

A few years ago, one of KineticSkunk’s clients lost a cloud environment. On paper, everything looked fine. Backups existed. Recovery was expected to take hours. It took weeks. That gap between “we’re backed up” and “we can actually recover” became part of the thinking behind Store. Protect. Prove.

While most organisations have backup processes in place, not that many can confidently say when their last representative restore was performed, never mind how long it took and whether the result matched the recovery needs of the business.

That confidence becomes increasingly important as AI becomes embedded in operational processes. Especially if those processes are enjoying the lucrative efficiency that AI can provide.

Trust us when we tell you that the middle of an incident is the worst possible moment to discover that a backup is half-baked or that recovery is going to take much longer than anyone expected.

A green status indicator can tell you that a backup job was completed but it cannot, on its own, tell you what happens when you urgently need the data back.

That requires testing. And more importantly, it requires evidence.

How Store. Protect. Prove. helps

This is where the Prove component becomes critical. KineticSkunk validates restore paths and conducts representative recovery checks. The results are documented so that recovery is something you can demonstrate rather than assume. For leadership teams, customers or auditors asking whether recovery will work, “it should” is a very different answer from “we have tested it”.

Skunk tip: Recovery runbooks, alerts and clear operational ownership help make that capability part of an ongoing process.

3. Do you know which data your AI absolutely cannot afford to lose?

Not all data carries the same operational risk. Some information sits at the heart of customer-facing systems. Other datasets feed automated processes. Sensitive information may carry additional requirements around access.

As organisations add AI into this environment, understanding these distinctions becomes even more important. Questions need to be asked about how data is stored and protected:

Which datasets would stop an important AI-enabled process from working?

How quickly would each of those datasets need to be recovered?

Who is responsible when recovery is required?

How Store. Protect. Prove. helps

The Store and Protect layers of Store. Protect. Prove. help organisations build AWS environments around their actual operational requirements.

Storage architecture can (must, in fact) be aligned with business needs, while policy-driven protection can include AWS Backup policies, encrypted backup data and controlled backup vaults. This allows resilience decisions to reflect the value and risk of the data rather than treating every dataset in exactly the same way.

Every new AI capability also creates dependencies. (Image: Kinetic Skunk)

4. Can your AWS infrastructure scale with the way people actually use your AI?

As with business in general, successful AI deployment rarely arrives in a neat, predictable line. A campaign lands or customer behaviour shifts and suddenly the infrastructure underneath it has a very different job to do. Or simply a much larger one.

A “nice problem to have” becomes a lot less “nice” when the problem jeopardises customer trust.

That is why planning for scale requires looking beyond the ease and safety of technical metrics. It means understanding the people creating the demand: when they use the service and which journeys consume the most resources. It means seeing where new patterns are emerging, and understanding why.

The good news is that AWS gives businesses the elasticity to expand capacity as demand rises and contract when it falls. The trick is making sure the infrastructure responds to real usage, rather than trying to predict every possible peak in advance.

How Store. Protect. Prove. helps

KineticSkunk combines AWS elasticity with capacity planning and observability, and then overlaying those with its user-community model. The model uses observed and anticipated demand to inform how infrastructure evolves.

Skunk tip: Scale when you need to. Pay for what you use.

5. Is your recovery strategy keeping up with your AI strategy?

AI environments do not stand still. New datasets are added. Workloads change. Dependencies multiply. A recovery plan that worked six months ago may no longer reflect the business you are running today.

The bottom line is simple: resilience is not a once-off exercise. If your recovery model is not being tested against that dynamic environment, your confidence may be based on an outdated version of reality.

How Store. Protect. Prove. helps

Store. Protect. Prove. is designed to keep recovery aligned with the environment as it changes. KineticSkunk can monitor new applications and data sources, update the recovery model and validate that restore processes still work as expected.

Kinetic truth bomb: “We tested it once” is useful. “We know it still works” is a lot better.

The hidden dependency underneath AI

The race to implement AI has focused attention and efforts on what the technology can do to drive innovation, efficiency, automation, and growth. But every new AI capability also creates dependencies. The business depends on the data being available, and on recovery working when something goes wrong. And if adoption works, and grows, it depends on the underlying infrastructure being able to respond.

That means AI readiness must be underpinned by knowing whether the environment underneath it can survive both disruption and growth.

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