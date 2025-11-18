Behind the scenes of mobile data: How RSAWEB’s modern mobile management platform powers its connected customers

Stay in control of your mobile connectivity landscape.

Connectivity is mission-critical for every modern business. And whether you’re running 10 devices or 10 000, juggling multiple service providers quickly becomes complex, costly and admin intensive.

Mobile connected ‘everything’ and the growing use of eSIMs by device manufacturers means eSIM adoption is soaring – further adding to the complexity. Not to forget that eSIMs are device dependent. GSMA Intelligence predicts that eSIM smartphone connections will hit 6.9 billion by 2030, a massive increase from 1 billion expected by the end of this year.

According to RSAWEB Business, many local organisations are struggling to achieve control and visibility of an increasingly sprawling mobile connectivity landscape.

Annelee Le Grange, Head of Enterprise at RSAWEB, says: “Many organisations are still managing allocations manually, buying SIMs and prepaid data, and handling top-ups as needed. When an organisation has tens or hundreds of employees, this becomes unmanageable.”

Modern mobile management platforms overcome these challenges, giving organisations the ability to track and allocate data, identify trends and control costs, she says.

Philip Delport, Product Manager for Mobile at RSAWEB, says the RSAWEB Mobile Data Management Solution is trusted by leading enterprises to simplify mobile data management of SIMs, APNs and private APNs. He explains: “Simply put, an APN (access point name) is the network path that connects a mobile device to the internet via the carrier. It determines IP addressing, security policies and data routing. A shared APN allows a SIM card that has no restrictions – you can surf whatever you want until your SIM gets capped. Private APN is behind a firewall, so the organisation can block unwanted websites and traffic, and allows you to have more control.”

Delport says the RSAWEB Mobile Data Management platform solves the biggest challenges in modern mobile deployments – from managing devices across multiple network providers to controlling costs and ensuring reliable performance. Built for true scale, it supports everything from small businesses to enterprises managing millions of connected devices.

As an advanced, centralised management platform, the RSAWEB Mobile Data Management platform gives customers complete visibility and control over their mobile data ecosystem – no matter how complex or distributed their environment.

The platform simplifies SIM provisioning and activation, allowing customers to remotely activate, deactivate and reallocate SIMs, with reporting on behaviour by device type, geography or usage policy. The platform offers near real-time monitoring and analytics, allowing organisations to track metrics such as data usage, connection status and network performance. This is important for any customer managing complexity in a mobile ecosystem with multiple users, SIMs and a requirement for simplified control.

The RSAWEB Mobile Data Management platform offers multi-network service provider support and enables organisations to define custom APN usage for data and SIM management, quality of service and security. Customers can set limits and alerts, cap data per SIM and automatically throttle, suspend or reroute traffic based on policies.

RSAWEB says there are myriad use cases for the platform, for example, for armed response signalling devices that require 24x7x365 availability for both homes and offices, or for vehicle or bike telematics that require continuous coverage. Large enterprises harness the platform for secure, policy-driven mobile internet access for remote workers and key staff, or for machine-to-machine data transfer. It also enables simpler management of community WiFi, such as taxi services providing internet access to passengers, or for mobile virtual network operators.

Get visibility and control over your mobile data ecosystem.

Delport says: “We give the customer one central place to monitor and manage all their SIMs and data, with our latest feature enabling management of eSIMs too. You get your eSIM QR code, scan it and boom – we can register that SIM. It will still use the same data, and you don't have to log into a different portal. We can support dual SIMs into devices for failover between networks, and we can enable organisations to allocate data on a group level, by region or down to individual SIM level. Our reporting capability allows you to report and even bill divisions separately for the usage of their data. And it's one report – just one bill.

“It is about making connectivity simple again,” says Delport. “Your organisation should not have to use multiple dashboards and multiple support lines to understand what is happening with your mobile data. With RSAWEB’s Mobile Data Management Solution, you get one place to manage all your SIMs, APNs and data usage, one partner handling all service provider interaction and one invoice to simplify your operations. We remove the confusion. There is no fragmentation. Just one powerful platform keeping your business connected and in control.”

