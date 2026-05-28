Beyond backup: Why resilience now defines business continuity

Delivering modern data protection.

In the IT trenches, we’ve moved past the era where "backups" was just a checkbox on a Saturday night. Today, if you’re a South African enterprise running hybrid or cloud workloads, data isn’t just an asset, it’s your heartbeat. But here’s the reality: between the relentless surge of ransomware and the strict mandates of POPIA, a standard backup isn’t enough. You don’t just need a copy of your data; you need a guarantee that your business can survive a worst-case scenario.

This is where Dell PowerProtect Data Manager (PPDM) shifts the conversation. It’s not just about moving bits from A to B; it’s about building a software-defined fortress that’s actually manageable.

PPDM: The 'insurance policy' that actually works

Most IT teams are drowning in complexity, managing silos across virtual, physical and containerised environments. PPDM simplifies this chaos through a single, automated management plane. It’s designed for the way we work now, agile, cloud-integrated and fast.

1. Resilience, not just recovery

Ransomware is no longer an "if", it’s a "when". PPDM’s heavy hitter is its immutable backup capability. By locking recovery points so they can’t be encrypted, deleted or altered by a malicious actor, we give businesses a "clean room" to return to. It’s the difference between a week of downtime and a few hours of restoration.

2. Efficiency that saves the budget

We all know the pain of storage costs. PPDM’s integrated deduplication and replication aren't just technical specs; they are direct cost-savers. By shrinking the data footprint, we reduce hardware spend and cooling costs, which, let’s be honest, makes the CFO a lot happier.

3. Compliance without the headache

With POPIA breathing down our necks, auditable controls are mandatory. PPDM’s Retention Lock Compliance ensures that your data isn’t just safe, it’s legally compliant. It provides the paper trail (or digital trail) that auditors love, without the manual heavy lifting.

Real-world example: A mission-critical transport environment

To see the true value of PPDM, look at the broader transport and logistics sector, where large-scale operations depend on constant data availability. Imagine a high-volume, always-on environment managing time-sensitive schedules, operational records, security footage and customer-facing systems. In this kind of setting, downtime is not just a technical inconvenience; it can disrupt national-scale operations and public confidence.

One of Diopoint's recent implementations faced exactly this challenge: massive data velocity combined with a zero downtime imperative. In an environment where core operational systems cannot go dark, the customer needed more than a fragmented backup process. By deploying PPDM, Diopoint helped replace disconnected backup workflows with a unified, policy-driven data protection engine.

For organisations operating in high-profile, critical infrastructure sectors, cyber resilience cannot be based on hope. They need confidence that mission-critical systems can be recovered quickly, cleanly and with uncompromised integrity. PPDM provided that assurance, helping strengthen operational resilience and support continuous service delivery, even in a rapidly evolving cyber-threat landscape.

The Diopoint advantage: Local hands, global tech

A great tool is only as good as the team that tunes it. While Dell provides the world-class innovation of PPDM, the "magic" happens in the implementation. Diopoint doesn’t just ship boxes; it acts as the strategic bridge.

Diopoint understands the local South African context – the specific regulatory hurdles and the unique infrastructure challenges we face here. Diopoint's certified specialists work alongside IT teams to ensure PPDM isn’t just another software install, but a custom-fitted shield for the business.

Together, Dell’s global R&D and Diopoint’s local advisory expertise create a partnership that doesn’t just protect data, it protects your reputation.

The bottom line

Data protection shouldn't be a source of anxiety. With Dell PPDM and the right partner, it becomes a strategic advantage. It’s about operational continuity, risk reduction and, ultimately, the peace of mind that comes from knowing your business is future proof.

Matthys Botha.

About the author: Matthys Botha is a Pre-Sales Engineer and Data Protection Specialist at Diopoint. He collaborates with customers and partners to design resilient backup and recovery solutions that enhance business continuity, efficiency and compliance.