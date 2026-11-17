Johannes Briel, Group IS Manager/PCI DSS QSA at Galix IT Compliance.

For e-commerce businesses, PCI DSS v4.0.1 reinforces the importance of payment page security. Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 were first introduced in PCI DSS v4.0 and became mandatory on 31 March 2025, where applicable. Together, they address the management of payment page scripts running in customers’ browsers and the detection of unauthorised changes that could expose payment information. Businesses must understand which scripts are needed, confirm their authorisation, assure their integrity and keep an inventory with a written business or technical justification for each.

These controls need to form part of normal business operations. Where requirement 11.6.1 applies, organisations must use a change- and tamper-detection mechanism to evaluate payment pages at the frequency prescribed by PCI DSS. The requirement does not universally mandate continuous, real-time monitoring, but alerts and unexpected changes must be investigated and addressed promptly, rather than being left until the next assessment.

A potential security loophole

Payment pages often contain more than just the functionality needed to process a transaction. They may also use scripts for analytics, tag management, chat, session replay or marketing. These scripts are not automatically a PCI DSS compliance problem, but if a script running on the payment page is compromised or changed without authorisation, it could capture payment card information entered by a customer. This type of attack is commonly known as e-skimming.

During an assessment, a qualified security assessor (QSA) will expect organisations to demonstrate that payment page scripts are authorised, that a method is in place to assure their integrity, and that an inventory is maintained with a written business or technical justification for each script. The assessor will review relevant policies, script inventories, configurations and supporting evidence to confirm that these controls are operating effectively. Where monitoring has generated an alert or identified an unexpected change, the organisation should also be able to demonstrate that it was investigated and addressed.

Not just a security team problem

These scripts are often introduced or managed by different parts of the business for a variety of purposes, so controlling them cannot be the security team’s responsibility alone. Security should define the requirements for protecting and monitoring these scripts while engineering teams are responsible for implementing those requirements. Product and marketing teams need to justify the scripts they introduce for purposes such as analytics, customer experience or marketing.

These responsibilities should be clearly documented. A Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed (RACI) model is one way to achieve this. It helps define who is involved in each part of the process and should be supported by a controlled script inventory and formal change-management procedures. This makes it clear who can introduce or change a script, who approves it and who is responsible for monitoring it.

When it comes to third-party suppliers, responsibility can become more complicated, as some of it may lie outside of the organisation. Merchants may rely on external payment gateways, cloud providers, developers and other service providers, but using a third party does not remove the merchant’s PCI DSS responsibilities. The organisation still needs to understand which controls are its responsibility, which belong to the service provider, and which are shared.

The way a merchant accepts payments also affects its compliance validation obligations. Under the Self-Assessment Questionnaire A (SAQ A) revision effective from 31 March 2025, requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 are no longer listed as individual controls in that questionnaire. However, merchants seeking to use SAQ A with an embedded third-party payment form, such as an iframe, must satisfy an eligibility condition addressing script-based attacks. That particular condition does not apply to merchant websites that redirect customers to a payment provider. The requirements remain in PCI DSS itself, and merchants should confirm their validation obligations with their acquirer or payment brand rather than assume that outsourcing removes all responsibility.

Maintaining compliance

Payment pages and supporting systems can change between PCI DSS assessments, making it essential to maintain accurate script inventories and detect unauthorised modifications. Requirement 11.6.1 focuses on security-impacting HTTP headers and the script contents of payment pages as received by the customer's browser. Depending on the environment, client-side monitoring, content security policy (CSP), script integrity checks, automated change detection and security information and event management (SIEM) integration can help manage these risks. PCI DSS does not mandate any one of these technologies for every implementation.

Payment page security also sits within wider PCI DSS obligations. Organisations need to know where account data is stored, processed and transmitted, identify any unintended storage, and ensure that cryptographic keys are appropriately managed where encryption is used.

Not every PCI DSS security activity is performed at the same frequency. Where the standard permits, organisations may use a documented targeted risk analysis under requirement 12.3.1 to determine the interval. For example, requirement 11.6.1 calls for payment page evaluations at least once every seven days, or at a different periodic frequency supported by such an analysis. The analysis must consider the assets being protected, relevant threats, likelihood and impact, and the factors supporting the chosen frequency.

Making PCI DSS part of normal operations

PCI DSS compliance involves different teams, systems and service providers, and responsibility for each control needs to be clear. For organisations struggling to determine how a requirement applies to their payment environment, an experienced PCI DSS specialist can help define what falls within the scope of PCI DSS, identify where responsibility sits and determine what needs to be implemented.

The key is to maintain these controls rather than preparing for PCI DSS only when an assessment is approaching. Depending on the payment model and applicable requirements, businesses should keep script inventories current, detect unauthorised payment page changes and retain evidence that the required controls are operating. This helps prevent malicious changes from remaining undetected until a formal assessment or, worse, a data breach.