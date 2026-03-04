Binarly Announces Leadership Transition as Enterprise Demand Accelerates for Supply-Chain Security

Binarly, the industry leader in software and firmware supply‑chain security, today announced a leadership transition as the company enters its next phase of growth. Founder and current CEO Alex Matrosov has joined the company’s Board, and Gwenyth Castro has joined as Chief Executive Officer to scale global go-to-market and enterprise growth.

Binarly developed its Transparency Platform on a unique, patented technology core designed to help the world’s largest enterprises identify and reduce third-party software risk across complex environments. The platform is trusted by organizations including Meta and Dell, among others.

“We built Binarly to solve a problem the industry kept ignoring: you can’t secure what you can’t see,” said Alex Matrosov, Founder of Binarly. “Over the last five years, this team turned deep program analysis and vulnerability research into a platform trusted by some of the world’s most demanding enterprises. Now, as AI accelerates how software is built and shipped, the mission is only getting bigger.”

A proven cybersecurity operator, Castro brings 15+ years of experience helping build and scale Bishop Fox, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO, where she led cross-functional strategic initiatives and supported global expansion. As CEO of Binarly, Castro will focus on accelerating go-to-market momentum, strengthening customer and partner engagement, and advancing the company’s platform to meet evolving software supply-chain threats.

“It’s an honor to step into this role and build on the strong foundation Alex and the team have created,” said Gwenyth Castro, Chief Executive Officer of Binarly. “Binarly is uniquely positioned to deliver the transparency enterprises need to manage third-party risk and application security at scale. My focus will be on deepening customer partnerships, delivering an exceptional platform experience, and executing with urgency as we expand into new markets.”

“Gwenyth’s appointment as CEO is a defining milestone for Binarly as demand accelerates for supply-chain security and clearer visibility into third-party risk,” said Mike Goguen, Founder of Two Bear Capital and Binarly Board Member. “Binarly’s Transparency Platform is uniquely positioned to bring measurable trust to the software supply chain. Gwenyth is a proven operator with the discipline to scale execution without compromising technical excellence.”