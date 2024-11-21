Black Friday 2024: Unbeatable deals on desktops, laptops at Universe Direct

Don't delay! Visit Universe Direct today and discover the finest selection of refurbished IT equipment before it's too late.

Black Friday is one of the most eagerly awaited shopping events every year. It offers consumers amazing opportunities to save on a wide range of products. With huge discounts available, this allows buyers to get ready for the holiday season while also upgrading their technology.

Universe Direct will be running its Black Friday deals for the whole month of November 2024. View our wide range of Black November deals here!

Universe Direct, the top refurbished IT equipment dealer in South Africa, stands out during this shopping frenzy.

The company has earned a reputation for providing high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops, making it a preferred choice for smart shoppers looking for value without sacrificing performance.

This year, the main focus is on offering unbeatable Black Friday deals on desktops and laptops featuring top brands like Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Customers can expect an impressive selection of top brands at competitive prices, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect device to meet their needs.

Whether upgrading for work or leisure, Universe Direct's deals promise to deliver quality and affordability that perfectly match the spirit of Black Friday 2024.

Black Friday deals on laptops

DELL 5410

Intel Core i5 processor – Seamlessly handle multitasking and demanding applications.

– Seamlessly handle multitasking and demanding applications. 16GB RAM – Say goodbye to lags and hello to smooth workflows.

– Say goodbye to lags and hello to smooth workflows. 256GB SSD – Lightning-fast storage to keep your files secure and accessible.

– Lightning-fast storage to keep your files secure and accessible. Windows 10 Pro – Built for business, with all the features you need to stay productive.

– Built for business, with all the features you need to stay productive. Three-year warranty – For peace of mind.

– For peace of mind. Black Friday price – R5 750 excluding VAT

DELL 5410

Intel Core i7 processor – For seamless multitasking.

– For seamless multitasking. 16GB RAM – Power through demanding tasks.

– Power through demanding tasks. 256GB SSD – Lightning-fast boot times and storage efficiency.

– Lightning-fast boot times and storage efficiency. Windows 10 Pro – Built for business productivity.

– Built for business productivity. Three-year warranty – For peace of mind.

– For peace of mind. Black Friday price – R6 750 excluding VAT

If you are looking for a laptop that combines power, performance and portability, the DELL 5410 is a powerhouse designed to keep you ahead of the curve, whether you're at the office, working remotely, or on the go, the DELL 5410 is your trusted laptop of choice.

DELL 5511

Intel Core i7 processor : Speed and power for demanding tasks.

: Speed and power for demanding tasks. 16GB RAM : Effortless multitasking with no compromise on performance.

: Effortless multitasking with no compromise on performance. 512GB SSD : Lightning-fast storage for all your files and applications.

: Lightning-fast storage for all your files and applications. Windows 10 Pro : Professional tools to match your ambition.

: Professional tools to match your ambition. Three-year warranty – For peace of mind.

– For peace of mind. Black Friday price – R9 250 excluding VAT

Looking for a laptop that delivers seamless multitasking, fast processing and reliability?

The DELL 5511 is here to elevate your productivity, whether you're a professional, a student or someone who needs top-tier performance, the DELL 5511 is the perfect choice.

HP 850 G7

Processor : Intel Core i5

: Intel Core i5 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 256GB SSD (Solid State Drive)

: 256GB SSD (Solid State Drive) Operating System : Windows 10 Professional (W10P)

: Windows 10 Professional (W10P) Three-year warranty – For peace of mind

– For peace of mind Black Friday price – R11 750 excluding VAT

This laptop offers a balance of power and portability, making it ideal for professionals who need reliable performance on the go.

It typically features a sleek design, robust security options and a durable build, consistent with HP's EliteBook series.

HP 850 G8

Intel Core i7 processor – Power through tasks with speed and precision.

– Power through tasks with speed and precision. 16GB RAM – Perfect for heavy multitasking and demanding workloads.

– Perfect for heavy multitasking and demanding workloads. 512GB SSD – Fast storage for quick boot-ups and ample space for your files.

– Fast storage for quick boot-ups and ample space for your files. Windows 10 Pro – Reliable and secure OS for business professionals.

– Reliable and secure OS for business professionals. Three-year warranty – For peace of mind.

– For peace of mind. Black Friday price – R8 750 excluding VAT

The HP EliteBook 850 G8 Notebook is a powerhouse designed for professionals who demand performance, security and style.

With top-tier specs and innovative features, this device is your ticket to seamless multitasking and next-level efficiency.

Black Friday deals on desktops

New DELL 5000 SFF

Processor: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Three-year warranty – For peace of mind

– For peace of mind Black Friday price – R8 500 excluding VAT

The DELL 5000 Small Form Factor (SFF) desktop is an excellent choice for both home and office use. Its compact design saves space while delivering robust performance.

Equipped with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and ample RAM, this model easily handles multitasking, making it perfect for productivity tasks or light gaming.

DELL 5080

Processor: Intel Core i7

Intel Core i7 RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Three-year warranty – For peace of mind

– For peace of mind Black Friday price – R11 000 excluding VAT

For those requiring more processing power, the DELL 5080 Tower (TWR) is an outstanding option.

Featuring an Intel Core i7 processor, this machine excels in demanding applications such as video editing, graphic design and data analysis.

The spacious tower design allows for future upgrades, ensuring longevity and adaptability.

DELL 5820

Processor: Intel Xeon Octa-Core

Intel Xeon Octa-Core RAM: 64GB

64GB Storage: 2TB HDD + Additional Storage Options

2TB HDD + Additional Storage Options Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Three-year warranty – For peace of mind

– For peace of mind Black Friday price – R24 000 excluding VAT

The DELL Precision 5820 Tower stands out with its powerful octa-core Xeon processor and substantial RAM capacity of 64GB.

This workstation is tailored for professionals who work with heavy software applications like CAD or advanced simulations.

With a massive storage option of up to 2TB, users can manage vast datasets without worry.

HP Z8 G4

Processor: Intel Xeon Silver

Intel Xeon Silver RAM: 32GB

32GB Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Three-year warranty – For peace of mind.

– For peace of mind. Black Friday price – R20 500 excluding VAT

HP’s Z8 G4 Tower provides enterprise-level performance in a refined package.

The dual Intel Xeon processors enable seamless multitasking and high-speed processing for complex projects.

With a generous SSD storage capacity of 1TB, it combines speed with reliability, ideal for creative professionals and engineers alike.

LEN M710Q TINY

Processor: Intel Core i3

Intel Core i3 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB SSD

128GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Three-year warranty – For peace of mind

– For peace of mind Black Friday Price - R 1 750.00 excluding VAT

The Lenovo M710Q Tiny desktop offers a unique solution for those seeking efficiency without sacrificing desk space.

This compact system packs a punch with its Intel Core i3 processor and adequate RAM of 8GB for standard office tasks such as document editing, web browsing and video conferencing.

Why choose Universe Direct for refurbished IT equipment?

Choosing refurbished technology offers numerous advantages over purchasing new devices. Key benefits include:

Cost savings : Refurbished products typically cost significantly less than their brand-new counterparts, making them budget-friendly options for consumers.

: Refurbished products typically cost significantly less than their brand-new counterparts, making them budget-friendly options for consumers. Quality assurance : Universe Direct prioritises quality, ensuring all refurbished items undergo rigorous testing and refurbishment processes to meet high standards.

: Universe Direct prioritises quality, ensuring all refurbished items undergo rigorous testing and refurbishment processes to meet high standards. Environmental impact: Selecting refurbished equipment contributes to sustainability by reducing electronic waste.

Universe Direct’s commitment to affordability means customers can access high-performance devices without overspending.

Coupled with our warranty offerings, buyers enjoy peace of mind knowing their investment is protected.

Our warranties cover parts and labor, allowing customers to focus on their work rather than device issues.

Don't miss out on our exclusive Black Friday deals!

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of our incredible Black Friday deals at Universe Direct.

Here's why you shouldn't wait:

Limited stock: These amazing offers won't be around for long.

These amazing offers won't be around for long. High-quality refurbished technology: Enhance your workspace with premium desktops and laptops.

Enhance your workspace with premium desktops and laptops. Worry-free shopping: Every purchase comes with a full warranty for your peace of mind.

Author: Rayno Paul Kriel, CEO and operations, TrueSEO.co.za