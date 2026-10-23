Blockchain in supply chains: Building trust, traceability, trade in SA

The integration of blockchain technology has evolved beyond crypto-currencies to solve real-world problems of trust, transparency, traceability and information sharing across several supply chains.

As part of efforts to unlock new opportunities and discuss case studies of blockchain solutions for businesses and organisations, the South Africa-Switzerland Bilateral Research Chair in Blockchain Technology at the University of Johannesburg, under the leadership of Prof Nnamdi Nwulu, organised its annual media event under the theme: 'Revolutionising Trust, Traceability and Trade Across South Africa’s Supply Chain' at the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) Auditorium at the University of Johannesburg.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

The event brought together researchers, technology developers, entrepreneurs, industry practitioners, professionals and students to explore practical applications of blockchain technology across South African and African supply chains.

Building the digital trust infrastructure

Prof Horst Treiblmaier, Professor at Modul University Vienna, delivered the keynote address focusing on an important starting point for blockchain implementation, which is the selection of the right blockchain type for the specific application. He discussed the different types of blockchain and the importance of matching the technology to the intended application. Using poultry farming as a case study, he traced the relationship between the underlying properties of blockchain, the properties that emerge and the eventual use cases.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

His presentation reinforced an important starting point that organisations first need to understand the problem and then determine whether the characteristics of a particular blockchain architecture are appropriate for the solution.

In his words, he stated: “The choice of blockchain should be driven by the requirements of the use case, not by adopting a particular architecture simply because the technology is available.”

Julian Kanjere, Senior Blockchain Specialist at the Center for Robotics and Future Production at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, took this dialogue beyond technology selection to industry implementation.

Kanjere also noted that blockchain could serve as an anchor of trust in the emerging digital ecosystem. He reiterated that blockchains will not exist in isolation but will work with AI, machine learning, big data and IOT, where each mechanism will play its part. He introduced a range of blockchain as a service platforms and applications, including diamond traceability systems and bespoke trust layers developed between groups of stakeholders.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

The opening presentations laid the groundwork for the day, establishing that blockchain is an enabling technology, not a solution unto itself. They emphasised blockchain as a component of digital infrastructure, where separate organisations can store and attest to information without depending on a single central authority.

Connecting technology with products, farmers and consumers

The practical sessions demonstrating what digital trust infrastructure can mean in real-world supply chain activities were the most important part of the event. Founder and CEO of DataLedger, Anzill Adams, demonstrated how real-world events can be integrated into a verifiable product history using DataLedger and WineLedger. The session took participants through the provenance flow, which traces how a product's journey moves from real-world operations through oracles and IoT into the blockchain record, tracking it across production, processing, and consumption. The provenance flow demonstrated how the informal economy, farmers and their communities are connected through aggregation and processing management, and linked to the formal economy's digital marketplace.

The provenance flow, presented by Anzill Adams, CEO of DataLedger.

The provenance flow is centred on four pillars that make up the framework: people, planet, product and purpose. The people element acknowledges the importance of farmers, communities and other stakeholders along the supply chain as the most important part of the framework, while the planet emphasises environmentally friendly procedures throughout the supply chain. The product aims to build trust and transparency in provenance across the value chain, and the purpose seeks to align technology with relevant economic and societal benefits. These pillars, according to Adams, create an opportunity for blockchain-enabled provenance to evolve past product traceability into empowering responsible production, verified information and mutual participation along the supply chain.

Genevieve Leveille, CEO and Founder of AgriLedger, also expanded on the agricultural implications of traceability. Leveille corroborated Adams' discussion, saying that a technically functioning system isn't automatically a successful supply chain solution unless it reflects the realities of the people involved in the value chain. She emphasised community buy-in, privacy and data reliability issues and tied agricultural traceability directly to food safety. Dr Richmore Dondofema, Senior Researcher in the CSIR’s Smart Mobility Team, also contributed to the discussion by demonstrating how blockchain can be applied to smallholder agriculture through ILIMA, a blockchain-enabled solution for poultry farmers.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

A practical demonstration of ILIMA in use.

The ILIMA app was designed using blockchain to support poultry farmers in managing access to markets and capital, and in strengthening the negotiating power of small-scale farmers. The platform connects farmers along the value chain and offers end-to-end logistics and remote monitoring of farm activities with blockchain securing the underlying records.

The projects presented during the event highlighted three interrelated aspects of integrating blockchain into supply chains, which are validating the product, engaging those associated with the product, and using trusted information to boost value chain participation.

Panel discussion: Adoption starts at the problem of the user

The panel discussion was dedicated to the realities of blockchain solutions in a practical sense for businesses, farmers and other players in the value chain. Leveille, Shadrack Kubyane and Pretty Kubyane from eFama App, and Adams were speakers during the panel session. The discussion centred on the cross-sector flow of goods, information and financial value, ranging from agriculture and wine to pharmaceuticals and electronic assets.

The panellists reiterated:

i. Blockchain technology can foster trust across product, information and financial flows, particularly when there are numerous actors involved that must transact or share information.

ii. Developers need to understand the challenges customers encounter along the supply chain and show how their solutions address these issues, rather than selling the idea of blockchain with no solution in focus.

iii. Insufficiently empowered farmers or a stronger voice in negotiations are not guaranteed by placing the supply chains on blockchains. Stakeholders need to be actively engaged and be included.

iv. Developers must always keep in mind the end-user when designing the application. Without an easy-to-use technology, blockchain solutions will not be able to realise their potential.

The panel also discussed the future potential and possible further integration of AI and blockchain. The panel recognised that the future of blockchain's impact in the world will rely on its ability to solve the world's economic and social problems, including food security, financial inclusion and creating sustainable jobs in the world, and that blockchain will be integrated with other technologies, such as AI.

The transition from blockchain capability to value of the supply chain: The way forward

By the end of the event, it was evident that the blockchain discourse is moving into a different phase. Today, it's not whether blockchain technology is working or if there are use cases; it's simply how it can be used. The emphasis is now on the results that are achieved once the technology is tested. The next step in blockchain conversations is to shift from pilots to solutions that can be integrated into the current supply chain and continue to engage industry and communities moving forward. This will need additional efforts on the part of researchers, developers, companies, government and end-users to bring innovations out of experimentation and into implementation. Blockchain deployment is moving towards an ecosystem of testing, enhancement, adoption and scaling. For South Africa, this is an opportunity to go beyond being a test bed for blockchain innovation, to creating locally relevant solutions with the potential for sustainable economic and societal impact.

UJ Blockchain strategy pathway

The mission of the South Africa-Switzerland Bilateral Research Chair in Blockchain Technology is tied to the future of blockchain technology, which focuses on advancing research in blockchain and applying it to real-life solutions to supply chain challenges, particularly in the agri-food, energy, water and medical supply chains.

Advancing research in blockchain technology.

The centre has expanded its slate of blockchain applications to foster industry co-innovation and further research and development, build blockchain skills and capacity, and create additional real-world operating environment testing opportunities through its masterclasses, hackathons and app development.

UJ Blockchain will continue to provide a pathway to move research from knowledge creation to experimentation, deployment and impact while creating solutions applicable to the opportunities and challenges of South Africa and the African continent.

For enquiries, collaboration opportunities or further information about UJ Blockchain's research and initiatives, please contact the centre at blockchain@uj.ac.za.