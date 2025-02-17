Blue Networks and Infrastructure achieves Huawei Gold Partner status

The Huawei Gold Partner status recognises BNI as a trusted Huawei Partner in the ICT and infrastructure space, enabling access to Huawei’s latest innovations and exclusive resources.

Blue Networks and Infrastructure (BNI) proudly announces its achievement of Huawei Gold Partner status, a prestigious milestone that underscores the company’s expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.

This recognition reflects BNI’s exceptional capabilities in deploying Huawei’s advanced portfolio of solutions, including cloud computing, networking, AI and telecommunications. As a Huawei Gold Partner, BNI has demonstrated excellence in technical expertise, customer satisfaction and innovative implementation of Huawei’s products and services.

“This is an exciting achievement for Blue Networks and Infrastructure,” said Chanelle Steyl, Networks Alliance Manager at BNI. “Becoming a Huawei Gold Partner demonstrates our dedication to empowering businesses with world-class technology solutions that drive growth, efficiency and innovation.”

Reshma Fynn, CEO of BNI, adds: “Achieving Huawei Gold Partner status is a significant milestone for Blue Networks and Infrastructure. This recognition reflects our team's unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence and delivering exceptional customer success. Partnering with Huawei has empowered us to provide transformative solutions that help our clients thrive in an increasingly competitive and dynamic digital landscape. We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Huawei and continue leading the way in delivering world-class technology services.”

The Huawei Gold Partner status recognises BNI as a trusted Huawei Partner in the ICT and infrastructure space, enabling access to Huawei’s latest innovations and exclusive resources. This partnership ensures that our clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions and best-in-class service.

As a Huawei Gold Partner, BNI has access to:

Priority support: Dedicated technical and business support from Huawei's expert teams, enabling faster and more efficient solutions for client needs.

Cutting-edge technology: Early access to Huawei's latest products, services and innovations across networking, cloud and AI solutions.

These benefits strengthen BNI’s ability to deliver innovative, reliable and scalable solutions, further enhancing its reputation as a trusted technology partner to its clients.

For businesses looking to future-proof their operations, BNI’s partnership with Huawei offers a robust platform for success in the evolving digital landscape.

For more information, contact Blue Networks and Infrastructure at info@bniglobal.co.za