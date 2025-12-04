Board Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software for Fourth Consecutive Year

Board, the leading Enterprise Planning Platform, today announced that it has been named a Leaderin the2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant.

The Board Enterprise Planning Platform integrates planning processes across the enterprise, enabling strategic, financial, and operational planning with near-real-time analysis and data sharing. Board’s unified approach to planning has driven strong adoption across financial and operational planning in the manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail sectors.

“We are proud to once again be named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software,” said Jeff Casale, CEO of Board. “To Board, this recognition reflects our continued commitment to helping organizations unify strategic, financial, and operational planning within a single platform, and empower teams to plan continuously, make confident decisions and outperform in an ever-changing world.”

A key innovation within the Board platform is Flex Grid, a next-generation interface that delivers self-service planning and analysis through reimagined data visualization, calculation and dashboarding. The Flex Grid environment provides intuitive formulas and dashboarding functionalities, enabling both bottom-up and top-down planning at scale. Users can work with large data volumes, perform detailed forecasting, and run scenario modelling with speed and precision in a familiar, Excel-like interface.

Looking ahead, Board’s product roadmap includes persona-based, use-case specific intelligent agents designed to act as collaborative partners with deep domain expertise across roles such as FP&A, Controllership, Merchandising, and Supply Chain Planning. Rather than offering a single generic AI agent, Board plans to provide a network of role-specific agents that can independently perform tasks with minimal guidance. These agents are native to the Board platform, leveraging the same data model, business hierarchies, and calculations that their customers use daily.

“What we’re building is more than another AI feature,” said David Marmer, SVP of Product at Board. “We see this as an evolution in how organizations plan, decide, and act, providing a family of role and use case-specific agents working alongside humans to enable more continuous, intelligent, and trusted planning.”

Access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report on the Board website.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, By Regina Crowder, Sid Sahoo, Mike Lashinsky, 1 December 2025.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.