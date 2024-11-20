Board Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software for Third Consecutive Year

Board, the leading Enterprise Planning Platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software for the third consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that assessed Board for overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We are honored Gartner named Board a Leader again this year, which we believe further solidifies our position as the enterprise planning platform of choice for the world’s most demanding businesses,” said Board CEO Jeff Casale, referencing Board’s prior recognition in the 2022 and 2023 reports. “To us, this continued recognition underscores the value and impact Board delivers to our customers—providing superior planning experiences that stand out in the market.”

The Board Enterprise Planning Platform is built for the world’s most demanding companies.

Board powers financial and operational planning solutions that deliver enterprise-grade security and scalability. Data connectivity and deployment options provide future-proof flexibility. And code-free development makes it easy to deliver user experiences that keep people coming back for more.

For example, the Head of Finance, Controlling & Accounting at Bofrost*, a multi-national frozen food manufacturer, recently shared, “Before adopting Board, we had a 20-day delay in creating our sales reports and analysis within our FP&A process. Now, we access everything in real time.”

As advocates for the platform, Board customers can speak directly to the business benefits their organizations experience every day. Planning experts from StarKist, Velcro Companies, and The Cheesecake Factory told us firsthand how these market leaders use Board to drive exceptional planning results.

For additional testimonials from global brands such as Michelin, H&M, Hapag-Lloyd, Volkswagen, SWIM USA, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Mahou San Miguel, Group SEB, and KPMG, visit www.board.com/en/customers.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Vaughan Archer, Matthew Mowrey, Michelle Carlsen, 18 November 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.