Board Reimagines the Planner Experience with AI-Powered Agents

Board, a leading Enterprise Planning Platform, today launched a reimagined planner experience that reflects how modern planning actually happens—in real time, across teams, and in the face of constant change. The release brings together three core capabilities: the intuitive self-service upgrades in Board 14.3, a new foundation for continuous planning, and a preview of AI-powered Board Agents.

Each new capability is built to remove friction from the planning process. Board 14.3 is the latest evolution of the Enterprise Planning Platform, built to advance how planners work with data. It introduces faster performance and improvements to data entry, exports, and visualizations. With new self-service tools for scenario modeling and analysis, teams can move more quickly from questions to answers.

Continuous planning is now fully integrated, allowing users to react to shifting conditions without starting from scratch. With Board Foresight, planners can bring external economic signals directly into their models and send forecast outputs back to Board with a single click. They can compare predictions with actuals in real time, test scenarios, and adjust as conditions evolve.

“Planning shouldn’t fall apart the moment something unexpected happens, and it can’t be something you revisit once a quarter. It needs to reflect what’s happening now,” said David Marmer, SVP of Product at Board. “With this release, we’re giving planners the tools to keep up with change by combining internal and external signals, real-time collaboration, and self-service simulations that make continuous planning a reality. This is about putting intelligence directly into the hands of the people making decisions every day.”

This release also previews Board Agents; a new layer of AI-powered planning that will soon help automate analysis and guide decision-making. Board Agents will deliver critical continuous planning tasks: Monitor & Predict, Analyze & Simulate and Optimize to everyone. Board Agents, specialized in FP&A, Commercial planning, and Supply Chain planning, provide contextual interpretations of both internal and external data tailored to each team member’s role and priorities. Using this context, Board Agents identify root causes, surface risks, and suggest next steps. Board Agents are designed to enhance—not replace—the expertise of the planner.

“A major benefit of modern planning software is its ability to incorporate information about the world outside to create more useful forecasts and plans for running a company more profitably,” said Robert Kugel, Executive Director, Business Research at ISG. “By connecting external indicators and internal performance data on a single platform, organizations can think probabilistically, plan for contingencies, understand a likely outcome and forecast with greater accuracy. The introduction of Board’s persona-based AI Agents with domain expertise facilitates continuous planning that can drive real business advantage.”

This launch advances Board’s vision for a more adaptive approach to planning. By bringing key capabilities into one platform, it gives organizations the clarity and control they need to make confident decisions in a volatile market.

To see the new planner experience in action and learn what’s ahead, visit the launch website.