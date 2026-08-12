Board shake-up at Vodacom

Vodacom has a self-imposed tenure of 10 years for board members.

South Africa’s biggest mobile network operator Vodacom has announced board changes, which will see chairman Saki Macozoma retiring and replaced by Khumo Shuenyane.

In a statement today, the JSE-listed company says it has a self-imposed tenure of 10 years for board members.

“Accordingly, shareholders are advised that Mr Saki Macozoma, the chairman of the company, having served on the board since July 2017, will retire and step down from the board at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 July 2027.

Shuenyane, who currently serves as the lead independent director, will be appointed as chairman of the company, with effect from 21 July 2027.

“The board thanks Saki for his valuable leadership and significant contribution to Vodacom since 2017, overseeing the implementation of the Vision 2025 strategy and the inception of the Vision 2030 strategy, which have both heralded a transformational era for the business. The board wishes him much success with his future endeavours,” says Vodacom.

The company also announced that Naspers South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa retires from the board on 8 October.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa, who served as chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee, was appointed to the board on 1 January 2019.

“The board thanks Mahanyele-Dabengwa for her material contribution to the board and wishes her much success with her future endeavours,” Vodacom notes.

Segun Ogunsanya has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 9 October, the company adds.

According to the mobile network operator, Ogunsanya has over 35 years of leadership experience across multiple sectors, including finance, banking , FMCG, telecommunications and corporate governance.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and later received an honorary Doctor of Science in computer science education from Tai Solarin University of Education.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Institute of Credit Administration and the Institute of Directors (Nigeria).

Until his retirement in June 2024, Vodacom notes that Ogunsanya served as group chief executive officer and managing director of Airtel Africa, a FTSE 100-listed multinational providing mobile telecommunications and financial services in 14 African countries.

Prior to joining Airtel in 2012, Ogusanya served as managing director of the Nigerian Bottling Company (a Coca-Cola Hellenic operation), CEO of Coca-Cola Sabco in Kenya, and general manager of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Ghana.

He also served as group head at Ecobank Transnational, overseeing the bank’s retail activities across 28 African countries.

Ogunsanya also chairs the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund focused on economic stabilisation, infrastructure and future generations' prosperity, and is a member of the board of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

He was also an independent non-executive director of JSE-listed fintech entity Optasia.

“The board confirms that in compliance with paragraph 6.73 of the JSE Listings Requirements, a fit and proper assessment has been conducted and the board is satisfied with the outcome of the assessment,” the company says.

It adds that with effect from 9 October, Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the remuneration committee.

Thomson will remain the chairman of the audit, risk and compliance committee.