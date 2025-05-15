Boomi Acquires Thru, Inc., Strengthening Secure Managed File Transfer (MFT) and Advancing Context-Aware Integration

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Thru, Inc., a provider of enterprise-grade Managed File Transfer solutions and trusted Boomi partner. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Boomi’s file-based integration capabilities, all within a single, cloud-native platform that seamlessly manages data movement across APIs, applications, and files.

“As organizations increasingly manage a hybrid mix of API-based and file-based integrations, Thru, Inc.’s proven MFT technology ensures secure, scalable, and compliant file exchange across distributed business ecosystems,” said Greg Wolfe, Chief Commercial Officer at Boomi. “The addition of these capabilities further strengthens Boomi’s ability to deliver dynamic, context-aware integration across diverse data types and systems, especially for those use cases with strict compliance requirements such as SOC 2, and others.”

Boomi and Thru, Inc. have long partnered to deliver MFT solutions to joint enterprise customers in industries like financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing — where file transfer is a mission-critical part of business operations. The acquisition will streamline customer experiences by embedding Thru, Inc.’s functionality directly into the Boomi Enterprise Platform, enabling the integrated management of APIs, applications, and files from a single, intelligent interface.

Boomi’s acquisition of Thru, Inc. represents the latest in Boomi’s continued efforts to modernize the Boomi Enterprise Platform, enhance its automation capabilities, and add increased value to customers. Thru, Inc.'s secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade managed file transfer solution will now form a foundational pillar of Boomi’s secure data exchange strategy, enhancing Boomi’s ability to support customers with end-to-end, secure file transfer at scale. As global enterprises look to modernize legacy MFT tools, the combined strengths of Boomi and Thru, Inc. will offer unmatched flexibility, automation, and security — all within Boomi’s unified platform.

By offering native MFT technology Boomi empowers enterprises with:

Secure and compliant file exchanges - by encrypting data in transit and at rest, scanning for threats, and meeting global compliance standards such as SOC 2 within a zero trust architecture.

- by encrypting data in transit and at rest, scanning for threats, and meeting global compliance standards such as SOC 2 within a zero trust architecture. Efficient file transfer operations - with an elastic cloud platform capable of high-volume, many-to-many exchanges without additional infrastructure or bottlenecks.

- with an elastic cloud platform capable of high-volume, many-to-many exchanges without additional infrastructure or bottlenecks. Full operational visibility and control - with centralized monitoring, real-time alerts, and detailed audit trails across all file movement.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is currently expected to close by the end of June 2025.

