Boomi Activates Data for the Enterprise

Boomi™, the data activation company, today announced new capabilities within the Boomi Enterprise Platform. Data activation brings data to life across systems and processes, delivering it with the right context and timing to power everything from AI to BI. The Boomi Enterprise Platform, the foundation that puts data in motion, now adds new semantic context to help AI agents operate on grounded business realities, expands governed SAP data movement with change data capture, enhances transparency and oversight across agentic workflows, and introduces a dedicated European platform instance for localized data control.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260309682526/en/

“Last year, Boomi helped enterprises move from experimentation to execution. What we’re seeing now is clear: AI only delivers value when data is properly activated, trusted and governed first,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “Organizations don’t need more pilots, they need action-ready data. With these innovations, we’re providing the infrastructure to put data in motion, ensuring agents are grounded in context and every action is governed with precision.”

Delivering Data Activation at Scale

Introducing Context Grounded Agents With Boomi Meta Hub - Establish a shared source of truth. Meta Hub builds on Boomi's proven foundation in master data management and enterprise connectivity, extending trusted data context across the entire AI ecosystem with a central system of record. By aligning data standards across the enterprise, Meta Hub ensures that AI agents and humans operate on consistent, trusted business logic rather than fragmented interpretations of data.

Announcing a European Platform Instance - An essential milestone to further expand into the EU Sovereign Cloud, Boomi’s regionally independent European platform instance helps ensure customer data, metadata, and runtime execution remain within European boundaries subject to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Localizing control and execution for the platform instance supports data residency requirements while strengthening resilience and automation performance in regulated environments.

Unlocking SAP Data With Real-Time Extraction - Eliminate integration latency with the new Boomi for SAP Data Connector, which automates real-time extraction, making critical SAP data available with zero custom development. By orchestrating timely data movement through multi-table ingestion and change data capture (CDC), organizations can populate cloud and lakehouse platforms with fresh, governed data. This ensures customers maximize their SAP investments through consistent, high-fidelity data flows that fuel AI, analytics, and cross-platform automation with total control.

Bringing Transparency to Agentic Intelligence - Bring visibility to agentic workflows. New governance for Snowflake Cortex Agents within the Boomi Agent Control Tower, combined with new Agent Session Logs, delivers auditable visibility into AI-driven workflows. Organizations gain oversight into agent usage and reasoning, transforming agentic workflows from a black box into a production-ready capability. This transparency extends to the entire agent ecosystem through new Custom Provider Observability Metrics, registering agents from 30+ custom providers through a single pane of glass. By centralizing real-time tracking for latency, errors, and token consumption, Boomi provides cost and performance oversight across any agentic workforce.

Fast-Tracking Enterprise Adoption of Agentic Workflows - AI Agent Recommendations introduces intelligent agent integration guidance tailored to each environment. By surfacing proven design patterns, this functionality helps organizations move from experimentation to coordinated, enterprise-scale automation with greater speed and confidence.

Together, these latest innovations enable enterprises to move from isolated automation to coordinated, governed action across people and AI agents. Organizations across industries are already using the Boomi Enterprise Platform to simplify complexity and accelerate AI adoption.

Industry analysts note that enterprises are entering a new phase of AI adoption where governance and context are critical. “Enterprises are getting serious about accuracy as they move into production with agentic AI," said Kevin Petrie, Vice President and Head of Data Management Practice, BARC. "Boomi Meta Hub helps achieve the accuracy needed. It minimizes hallucination risk by integrating diverse metadata into governed context for agent decisions and actions. This ensures that AI-driven workflows are grounded in the nuanced business reality of the enterprise."

By unifying integration, trusted data management, and governed agentic workflows, Boomi enables enterprises to activate data securely and responsibly. Data no longer remains confined within applications or fragmented across environments. Instead, it becomes a dynamic, trusted foundation for AI-driven innovation, automation, and analytics.

The announced capabilities are available in March 2026. Additional information is available at boomi.com.