Boomi Adds Snowflake Cortex Agents Support to Agentstudio to Enable Unified AI Agent Governance

Boomi, the data activation company for AI and an Elite Snowflake partner, today announced the launch of Snowflake Cortex Agents support for Agentstudio. This new integration, powered by Snowflake, enables organizations to monitor, manage, and govern every Cortex Agent that is part of their agentic workforce.

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"Customers are scaling AI agents into production, and partners are bringing new solutions to market at record speed, both powered by Boomi Agentstudio,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “This dual momentum reflects the unique strength of the Boomi Enterprise Platform, empowering innovation while ensuring governance, trust, and enterprise-grade scale. Together with our customers and partners, we’re building the future of agentic transformation.”

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Boomi is joining Snowflake to help organizations take the next step in agentic transformation. By fueling Cortex Agents with real-time ELT pipelines and managing them through Agentstudio’s Agent Control Tower, organizations can transform scattered agents into a governed, high-performing agentic workforce. Instead of chat assistants operating in isolation, organizations gain orchestrated workflows built on Cortex that activate business outcomes at scale.

“Boomi’s commitment to helping Snowflake’s customers innovate faster and get more value from data is clear through its support for Cortex Agents in Agentstudio,” says Remy Thellier, Head of AI/ML Partners at Snowflake. “We look forward to delivering deeper value within the AI Data Cloud through our collaboration with Boomi — enabling enterprise-ready agentic workflows through Snowflake’s fully-managed, unified platform.”

By providing Snowflake Cortex Agent support for Agentstudio, Boomi enables joint customers to unlock business insights, process automation, and further innovation.

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