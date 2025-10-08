Boomi Agentstudio Achieves Rapid Adoption, Solidifying Boomi Enterprise Platform as Choice for Agentic AI at Scale

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that Boomi Agentstudio has achieved rapid adoption by both Boomi customers and partners. Customers like Lexitas, SPIE, and Avalara are already exploring the possibilities of Agentstudio, underscoring the Boomi Enterprise Platform's position as the platform of choice for agentic AI at enterprise scale. Building on this momentum, organizations around the globe have now deployed more than 50,000 AI agents in production, while Boomi and its partners have published over 300 agentic workflow templates on the Boomi Marketplace, helping organizations accelerate agentic transformation across industries.

Customers Scale AI Agents to Production

Since the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio in May 2025, enterprise adoption has surged, moving from experimentation to production at scale. In just a few months, customers have driven a 10X increase in the number of agents created, governed, and deployed — clear evidence of how quickly organizations are operationalizing AI with Boomi.

“Boomi Agentstudio is giving us the opportunity to reimagine what automation could look like in our business,” said John Baker, CIO, Lexitas. “The promise of orchestrating agents that act, adapt, and collaborate with teams cross functionally, has us excited about the potential to move far beyond simple task automation.”

Partners Drive Agent Innovation at Scale

Boomi’s partner ecosystem is also fueling momentum by leaning into Boomi Agentstudio to build and publish agents for customers to adopt directly. Today, Boomi and partners have delivered over 300 agentic workflow templates to the Boomi Marketplace, with new solutions added regularly. Built by leading systems integrators such as Tech Mahindra, Onepoint, Sage IT, and Jade Global, these agents enable customers to quickly access validated, ready-to-use solutions that address real-world business challenges while reducing the time and cost required to implement AI.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra(NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, said, “As enterprises race from AI experiments to production, the real inflection point lies in agentic automation that is governed, trustworthy, and measurable. By building and publishing AI agents on the Boomi Marketplace,Tech Mahindra can deliver proven, repeatable solutions to customers worldwide. The speed at which we can bring new offerings to market with Boomi is unmatched, and customers benefit immediately from ready-to-deploy agents.”

Trust and Control Define the Future of AI Agents

To balance rapid innovation with control, Boomi Agentstudio embeds governance directly into its design. From monitoring and anomaly detection to full agent lifecycle management, enterprises gain the safeguards required to unlock the benefits of agentic AI without compromising on trust or compliance.

Industry experts emphasize the importance of governance as enterprises scale AI agents into production. “As organizations move from experimenting with AI agents to running them in mission-critical environments, governance becomes non-negotiable,” said Nick Patience, Vice President and Practice Lead, AI Platforms at Futurum. “Without visibility and control, agents can create risk rather than value. Vendors that provide governance alongside cross-provider support are shaping the future of enterprise agentic transformation.”

“Customers are scaling AI agents into production, and partners are bringing new solutions to market at record speed, both powered by Boomi Agentstudio,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Boomi. “This dual momentum reflects the unique strength of the Boomi Enterprise Platform: empowering innovation while ensuring governance, trust, and enterprise-grade scale. Together with our customers and partners, we’re building the future of agentic transformation.”

The Next Step in Agentic Transformation

Boomi Agentstudio has rapidly evolved with new enterprise-grade capabilities designed to accelerate innovation, strengthen governance, and simplify AI adoption at scale.

Cross-provider agent governance - Enterprises can register and govern agents from Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft, and custom accounts through open APIs all within Boomi Agent Control Tower. This provides a single source of truth for managing AI agents across the organization — delivering unmatched visibility and consistency.

Enterprises can register and govern agents from Amazon, Salesforce, Microsoft, and custom accounts through open APIs all within Boomi Agent Control Tower. This provides a single source of truth for managing AI agents across the organization — delivering unmatched visibility and consistency. Agent anomaly detection - Boomi continuously monitors agent behavior to detect irregularities in real time. This helps organizations resolve issues faster, better protect systems from potential breaches, and help ensure agents are always performing as expected.

Boomi continuously monitors agent behavior to detect irregularities in real time. This helps organizations resolve issues faster, better protect systems from potential breaches, and help ensure agents are always performing as expected. Model Context Protocol (MCP) support - Boomi provides end-to-end MCP support by curating and exposing APIs, integrations, and services as reusable MCP-compliant tools that agents can seamlessly discover and consume. This empowers enterprises to securely extend their ecosystem and accelerate agentic outcomes, without the need to rebuild.

Boomi provides end-to-end MCP support by curating and exposing APIs, integrations, and services as reusable MCP-compliant tools that agents can seamlessly discover and consume. This empowers enterprises to securely extend their ecosystem and accelerate agentic outcomes, without the need to rebuild. Predictable outcomes - With structured input/output (I/O), AI agents can communicate with business systems using predictable, machine-readable formats. This ensures smooth orchestration of multiple agents, reduces errors, and makes it easier to scale complex, production-ready workflows.

With structured input/output (I/O), AI agents can communicate with business systems using predictable, machine-readable formats. This ensures smooth orchestration of multiple agents, reduces errors, and makes it easier to scale complex, production-ready workflows. 300+ agentic workflow templates - Together with partners, Boomi provides a thriving ecosystem of more than 300 agentic workflows that address common use cases across departments and industries. These templates allow teams to get up and running quickly, skip generic starting points, and focus on tailoring agents to their specific business needs.

Together with partners, Boomi provides a thriving ecosystem of more than 300 agentic workflows that address common use cases across departments and industries. These templates allow teams to get up and running quickly, skip generic starting points, and focus on tailoring agents to their specific business needs. Centralized telemetry logs - All agent activity is captured in 30 days of telemetry logs. This gives enterprises complete visibility into both user and system actions, ensuring accountability, compliance, and operational control.

Building on the momentum of Agentstudio, the addition of Agent Step further extends Boomi’s leadership as the platform for agentic transformation. Agent Step embeds AI agents directly into integration processes within the familiar Boomi Process Canvas, putting intelligence right where developers work, right when they need it. By moving beyond static logic to real-time, context-aware decision-making, enterprises can unlock new levels of hyperproductivity and resilience in their automation workflows. In today’s AI-driven business landscape, this ability to seamlessly connect intelligence within integration processes is no longer optional — it is essential.

