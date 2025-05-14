Boomi and AWS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Enterprise AI Integration, Automation, and SAP Cloud Migration

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers build, manage, monitor and govern generative artificial intelligence (AI) agents across enterprise operations. Additionally, the SCA will aim to help customers accelerate SAP migrations from on-premises to AWS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514456908/en/

Enterprise organizations today struggle with fragmented AI agent management across multiple platforms and environments, incurring potential security risks and operational inefficiencies. As AI agent adoption accelerates, organizations need a trusted way to monitor, secure, and optimize their AI investments across their diverse technology landscape.

By integrating Amazon Bedrock — a fully managed service for building and scaling generative AI applications, including access to the broadest selection of fully managed models from leading AI companies — with the Boomi Agent Control Tower, a centralized management solution for deploying, monitoring, and governing AI agents across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customers can easily discover, build, and manage agents executing in their AWS accounts, while also maintaining visibility and control over agents running in other cloud provider or third-party environments. Through a single API, Amazon Bedrock provides a broad set of capabilities to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI in mind, including support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), a new open standard that enables developers to build secure, two-way connections between their data and AI-powered tools. MCP enables agents to effectively interpret and work with ERP data while complying with data governance and security requirements.

"Our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS comes at a critical inflection point where enterprise AI adoption requires a delicate balance between innovation and governance," said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. "By integrating Amazon Bedrock's powerful generative AI capabilities with Boomi's Agent Control Tower, we're giving organizations unprecedented visibility and control across their entire AI ecosystem while simultaneously accelerating their critical SAP workload migrations to AWS. This partnership enables enterprises to confidently scale their AI initiatives with the security, compliance, and operational excellence their business demands."

“As we've worked with thousands of customers adopting generative AI, one thing has become clear—enterprises need robust solutions to effectively deploy, monitor, and govern AI agents across their technology environments,” said Rahul Pathak, VP, Data & AI GTM at AWS. “Amazon Bedrock provides customers with choice—the most comprehensive selection of foundation models and built-in governance capabilities. When you combine this with Boomi's Agent Control Tower providing centralized visibility and control, customers get what they need to innovate confidently while maintaining security and compliance. This collaboration brings together complementary strengths so customers can move quickly from proof-of-concept to production while meeting their business requirements.”

“As we expand AI-driven automation across our business, Boomi and AWS are essential partners enabling us to securely manage complexity and scale innovation,” said Amit Sinha, President & Co-Founder of WorkSpan. “Utilizing Boomi’s integration capabilities combined with AWS infrastructure, we seamlessly connect diverse systems, accelerate SAP and AI initiatives, and maintain essential visibility and governance across our technology landscape—significantly enhancing our ability to innovate quickly and confidently.”

The collaboration will introduce several strategic joint initiatives, including:

Agent Control Tower - Integrated with Amazon Bedrock, Boomi’s Agent Control Tower, part of Boomi Agentstudio (formerly Boomi AI Studio), provides holistic multi-cloud governance for AI agents. Organizations gain comprehensive visibility, proactive monitoring, and control of both Boomi-authored and third-party AI agents. This solution is critical for securely scaling AI initiatives across on-premises, public, or hybrid cloud environments, reducing complexity and ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance.

- Integrated with Amazon Bedrock, Boomi’s Agent Control Tower, part of Boomi Agentstudio (formerly Boomi AI Studio), provides holistic multi-cloud governance for AI agents. Organizations gain comprehensive visibility, proactive monitoring, and control of both Boomi-authored and third-party AI agents. This solution is critical for securely scaling AI initiatives across on-premises, public, or hybrid cloud environments, reducing complexity and ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance. Enhanced Agent Designer - Boomi’s low-code Agent Designer , now integrated with Amazon Q index, allows rapid creation of AI agents with deep contextual understanding and smarter model selection. Enterprises can build, train, and deploy intelligent agents that leverage Amazon Q index for improved relevance and performance—and then manage them at scale via Boomi’s multi-platform Agent Control Tower.

- Boomi’s low-code , now integrated with Amazon Q index, allows rapid creation of AI agents with deep contextual understanding and smarter model selection. Enterprises can build, train, and deploy intelligent agents that leverage Amazon Q index for improved relevance and performance—and then manage them at scale via Boomi’s multi-platform Agent Control Tower. New Native AWS Connectors and Boomi forSAP - As part of its SCA with AWS, Boomi has introduced new native connectors for AWS Lambda, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon DynamoDB, and the Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. These connectors enable seamless integration across AWS services, supporting use cases from serverless computing to generative AI and e-commerce. Also part of the broader SCA collaboration, Boomi for SAP provides SAP-certified native integration that simplifies and accelerates connectivity between SAP and non-SAP systems, reduces integration time, and supports cloud migration with modern ELT capabilities powered by the Rivery acquisition. Organizations can efficiently move SAP data into any AWS-powered data warehouse or data lake to enable real-time analytics and AI. Together, Boomi and AWS empower organizations to connect SAP to non-SAP applications, move data seamlessly to the cloud, and fuel AI and analytics initiatives—maximizing the value of their technology investments.

Boomi Validated as AWS Generative AI Competency Partner

Boomi also announced it achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency - a specialization that recognizes Boomi as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies. As of May 2025, this marks Boomi’s fifth AWS Competency, demonstrating Boomi’s leadership in building generative AI applications using AWS technologies such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, and Amazon SageMaker. This recognition reflects Boomi’s proven field expertise and technical best practices, enabling customers to innovate confidently with next-generation AI solutions at scale.

Additional Resources