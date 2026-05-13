Boomi and Red Hat Collaborate on Production-Ready Agentic AI

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, and Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a single, integrated stack for deploying agentic AI at scale.

For many organizations, building production AI today means assembling numerous disconnected vendor choices spanning agent builders, orchestration tools, governance platforms, model providers, integration middleware, and security infrastructure, which can lead to data leaks and unpredictable costs. Boomi and Red Hat are working together to simplify AI innovation for customers by bringing together Boomi’s Agentstudio with the enterprise-grade power of Red Hat AI. This makes it easier for organizations to build agents that solve real business problems while supporting corporate standards for sovereignty, infrastructure flexibility, and performance reliability.

Together, Boomi and Red Hat are collaborating to deliver an integrated solution designed to simplify how organizations operationalize AI by:

Activating AI with real-time, trusted enterprise data : Boomi Agentstudio connects AI agents directly to live, trusted data across every application, system, and process the business runs on, moving beyond demo data or sample workflows.

: Boomi Agentstudio connects AI agents directly to live, trusted data across every application, system, and process the business runs on, moving beyond demo data or sample workflows. Extending trusted AI operations across complex workflows : Boomi Agent Control Tower and Boomi’s Gateway establish deterministic guardrails to help enforce policy, and are designed to provide visibility into agent actions. Boomi’s orchestration layer coordinates agents to mitigate rogue execution and cost leakage, while Red Hat AI's open source foundation and application observability services help deliver continuous governance and trust.

: Boomi Agent Control Tower and Boomi’s Gateway establish deterministic guardrails to help enforce policy, and are designed to provide visibility into agent actions. Boomi’s orchestration layer coordinates agents to mitigate rogue execution and cost leakage, while Red Hat AI's open source foundation and application observability services help deliver continuous governance and trust. Running and optimizing AI performance and cost at scale: Red Hat AI provides an integrated AI fabric with a Kubernetes-native runtime for high-performance inferencing; security-optimized agents; and integrated AI governance; deployable across hybrid cloud environments, including sovereign data centers. Furthermore, Boomi’s intelligent model router is designed to optimize costs by assigning agent prompts to the right model in real time based on task complexity and data sensitivity.

“Every enterprise leader I talk to is asking the same question: how do I get real AI ROI without losing control of my data, my security posture, or my budget?” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “The answer isn’t stitching together dozens of vendors; it’s having a unified platform. With Red Hat, we’re giving organizations the ability to activate their data, orchestrate AI across the business, and run it with enhanced security in their own environment at a cost that makes AI viable at scale.”

“The next era of the enterprise will be defined by those who can move AI from a centralized experiment to a distributed business reality,” said Mike Ferris, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operations Officer at Red Hat. “By combining Red Hat’s enterprise open source AI foundation with Boomi’s agentic orchestration, we are helping organizations with the architectural sovereignty to lead in AI without compromising their data, their costs, or their future autonomy.”

By combining Boomi’s active data foundation with Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud capabilities, organizations can replace fragmented systems and tools with a unified foundation that helps reduce complexity and lower operational costs. This approach is designed to support data sovereignty by keeping enterprise data within controlled environments, helping enterprises move beyond AI pilots toward production-ready systems that can scale.

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