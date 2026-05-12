Boomi and ServiceNow Partner to Power Data Activation Across the Enterprise

Boomi™, the data activation company for AI, today announced an expansion of its partnership with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, to deliver enhanced data activation capabilities integrated with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric. As part of this collaboration, Boomi will be a launch partner for the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network Passport Program, making it easier for customers to seamlessly access and deploy Boomi’s integration and data activation capabilities directly within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

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Together, Boomi and ServiceNow are extending the connectivity footprint of ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric — enabling organizations to integrate enterprise systems and data external to ServiceNow, so teams and AI agents can operate with the real-time data required to scale in the agentic AI era.

"ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric excels at connecting and bringing trusted, contextual data into the ServiceNow platform for workflows and agents that run the business, and Boomi is a leader in enterprise connectivity with their cloud native iPaaS and broader data connectivity solutions," said Pramod Mahadevan, VP of Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem at ServiceNow. "Together ServiceNow and Boomi are solving for customers’ end-to-end connectivity requirements across the enterprise and simplifying multi-system integration, reducing the cost to activate data and accelerating intelligent workflows at scale on the ServiceNow AI Platform."

Powering Data-Driven Workflows for the Agentic Enterprise

Through this partnership, Boomi extends ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric by:

Connecting data across enterprise systems external to ServiceNow, which enables real-time access through Workflow Data Fabric.

external to ServiceNow, which enables real-time access through Workflow Data Fabric. Activating trusted, synchronized data through Boomi Data Hub to provide high quality master data for ServiceNow workflows and agents.

through Boomi Data Hub to provide high quality master data for ServiceNow workflows and agents. Unlocking ServiceNow Zero Copy by moving data from legacy systems and hybrid environments into sources like Snowflake and RaptorDB

Boomi and ServiceNow's partnership also simplifies procurement and deployment, allowing customers to leverage Boomi’s capabilities under a unified commercial model.

Customer Spotlight: Lightedge Modernizes CRM and Integration Strategy

Lightedge, a joint ServiceNow and Boomi customer, is leveraging this combined approach to modernize its CRM and integration landscape.

By combining Boomi and ServiceNow, Lightedge replaced multiple legacy integration tools and consolidated its architecture into a unified, AI-powered platform. This transformation enabled the company to streamline complex workflows, improve data visibility, and support its transition to a modern, agentic CRM environment.

“Lightedge is on a journey to modernize our CRM, and the combination of ServiceNow and Boomi made that transformation possible in ways we hadn’t anticipated,” said Michael Gallagher, CIO, Lightedge. “By consolidating multiple integration tools into a unified platform, we’ve reduced complexity, improved agility, and ensured our data flows directly into the workflows that drive our business. Through the combined solution of Boomi and ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, we were able to move faster, eliminate procurement friction, and focus on delivering AI-first CRM and integration capabilities across the organization.”

A Stronger Together Approach to Enterprise Transformation

The partnership reflects a vision shared between Boomi and ServiceNow: helping customers move beyond fragmented systems toward connected, automated, and ultimately agentic enterprises.

By combining the ServiceNow AI Platform with Boomi’s integration and data activation capabilities, organizations can modernize complex processes, such as CRM transformation, by enabling seamless data flow across systems and is available where work happens in ServiceNow.

“The future of enterprise AI won’t be defined by models alone, it will be defined by how well organizations can activate and govern their data across the systems that run their businesses,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “Together with ServiceNow, we’re giving customers a unified way to bring data into workflows, apply governance, and orchestrate execution at scale. That’s what turns AI from experimentation into real operational impact.”

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