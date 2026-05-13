Boomi Announces Intent to Acquire Lunar.dev to Deliver Governed Agent Connectivity Across the Enterprise

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Lunar.dev, an innovator in AI and MCP gateway. The proposed acquisition is expected to enrich the Boomi Enterprise Platform and Boomi Connect with advanced capabilities to govern and scale AI usage across enterprise systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513850557/en/

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, controlling how agents and AI applications interact with LLMs at scale has become critical. Lunar.dev addresses this need with an AI gateway that delivers granular, policy-driven control over AI interactions, with the visibility, security, and performance required for enterprise environments. These capabilities enable organizations to move from pilot to production with confidence, ensuring AI operates reliably, securely, and within defined guardrails.

“At Boomi, we see a clear shift from AI experimentation to real-world deployment,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi. “Our intent to acquire Lunar.dev is focused on one priority: giving customers control over every interaction between AI, data, and applications. That’s essential to building trust and scaling AI with confidence.”

Strengthening AI Governance and Control

With Lunar.dev, Boomi will introduce a centralized and decentralized control layer for managing AI interactions across the enterprise. This enables organizations to:

Enforce fine-grained policy and governance across every AI interaction

Secure and precisely control AI access to enterprise data and systems

Achieve full observability into AI activity, including prompts, responses, and downstream actions

Operate AI at scale with high-performance routing and execution

Deploy with flexibility, including full tenant control across on-premises, private cloud, and sovereign environments

Expanding Boomi Connect with Governed Agent Connectivity

Lunar.dev is expected to become a key component of Boomi Connect, extending Boomi’s ability to enable secure, governed connectivity between AI tools (e.g. Claude, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications through 1000+ managed, MCP-enabled tools. With Lunar.dev, Boomi will add a MCP gateway that additionally provides:

Cost management and observability

Scalable AI connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Together with the Boomi MCP Registry, organizations can discover, govern, and manage AI services through a centralized catalog across Boomi and third-party environments.

These capabilities establish Boomi Connect as a unified foundation for governed agent connectivity, enabling organizations to scale AI securely across the enterprise.

Supporting the Next Phase of Agentic AI

This move reflects Boomi’s vision for the agentic enterprise: moving beyond fragmented tools toward a unified platform for connectivity, automation, and governance.

“This is about helping customers turn AI into a trusted, operational capability,” Lucas added. “With governance embedded at every layer, organizations can move faster while staying in control.”

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