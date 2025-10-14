Boomi Appoints Diane Fanelli as Chief Revenue Officer

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced the appointment of Diane Fanelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Fanelli will lead Boomi’s worldwide revenue organization, responsible for strengthening customer partnerships, advancing global go-to-market strategies, and driving sales excellence as Boomi continues its rapid growth. She will report to Boomi’s Chairman and CEO, Steve Lucas.

With over 30 years of global leadership experience, Fanelli has driven revenue growth, customer success, and innovation across some of the world’s most influential technology companies. She held executive leadership roles at Citrix and spent more than two decades at SAP, where she spearheaded global go-to-market strategies, built high-performing teams across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, and drove adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at iCIMS.

“Boomi’s enterprise integration and automation suite has positioned us to best serve the largest organizations in the world, delivering the industry’s leading AI-driven results,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO at Boomi. “Diane’s scale and experience will accelerate that mission, helping us continue to expand globally and drive measurable outcomes for our customers.”

“Joining Boomi at this pivotal moment presents an incredible opportunity to shape how enterprises connect, automate, and activate,” said Fanelli. “As organizations embrace agentic AI, Boomi is uniquely positioned to deliver measurable impact through its unified platform. I look forward to partnering with our customers and teams worldwide to advance growth and unlock new value.”

