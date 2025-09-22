Boomi Appoints Keyur Ajmera as Chief Information Officer

Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced the appointment of Keyur Ajmera as Chief Information Officer, responsible for driving Boomi’s global IT strategy, enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and digital operations. Ajmera will focus on scaling technology to support Boomi’s rapid growth, strengthening the company’s IT foundation for AI adoption, and ensuring operational excellence as Boomi accelerates its agentic transformation journey. He will report to President of Global Operations and Chief Financial Officer, Val Rainey.

Ajmera, who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Technology Operations and Innovation at Towne Park and previously as the first CIO of iCIMS, brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT leadership, digital transformation, and product operations. He has held senior roles at AppDynamics (a Cisco company), PwC, INTTRA, and Deutsche Bank, with a proven track record in scaling technology-driven businesses, driving cultural and technical transformations, and leading global teams across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. His expertise spans enterprise AI adoption, data analytics, cybersecurity, product lifecycle management, and M&A integration.

“Keyur is a forward-thinking and versatile leader with deep expertise in scaling technology organizations,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “His appointment is another milestone in Boomi’s growth trajectory as we continue to expand globally and accelerate operations for AI. With Keyur’s leadership, Boomi will further strengthen its IT and security foundation, harness data to unlock value, and deliver on our vision of agentic transformation.”

“Joining Boomi at this pivotal time is an incredible opportunity,” said Ajmera. “As AI reshapes industries, success depends on connected, trusted data. Boomi is uniquely positioned to help enterprises simplify complexity and unlock new value through agentic AI. I look forward to strengthening Boomi’s IT foundation so we can scale confidently and showcase the transformative power of our platform.”

